Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently made headlines for challenging the reverence of championship rings in the debate over the greatest basketball player of all time.

On the 'Above The Rim with DH 12' podcast, Arenas argued that Michael Jordan was bestowed with the GOAT title even before winning his first NBA championship in 1991, asserting that the focus on championship rings is inherently flawed when evaluating players' legacies.

Arenas pointed out that Jordan's greatness was acknowledged well before his championship triumph, supported by his numerous individual accolades, including multiple NBA All-Star selections, scoring titles, MVP awards, and defensive prowess.

During the conversation, the former NBA star said, "They gave Jordan the GOAT in '89-'90 with not one championship. You broke the code and said, 'None of this s**t matters,' so stop using it then because you didn't use it when you removed Kareem, you didn't use it when Bill Russell got moved, you didn't use that s**t against Magic Johnson and Bird."

Despite this, the absence of an NBA title cast doubts on Jordan's standing as the GOAT, according to Arenas. The NBA icon's bold claim invites scrutiny of the criteria employed in the GOAT debate and prompts a reevaluation of how players' legacies are assessed.

Arenas also bashed the general analogy for strengthening Jordan's legacy. He got agitated over using MJ's six championship rings as a worthy accolade to give him an edge in this debate.

By highlighting the premature coronation of Jordan as the GOAT prior to his championship victories, Arenas seeks to underscore the inconsistency in comparing players across different eras and career trajectories.

Before the 1990-91 NBA season, Jordan had already solidified his status as a basketball legend with a multitude of individual accolades, including NBA Rookie of the Year, multiple All-Star selections, and scoring championships. Despite this, some often questioned his greatness due to his lack of an NBA title.

However, Jordan silenced his critics in the 1990-91 season by leading the Chicago Bulls to their first championship. This victory marked the beginning of an impressive run that saw Jordan secure six NBA titles and numerous MVP awards. His impact on the game was limited to his scoring prowess and his defensive abilities, earning him multiple All-Defensive Team selections.

