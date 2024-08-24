Gilbert Arenas Trolled for Claiming Devin Booker and Trae Young Are Better Scorers Than Stephen Curry: ’Anything for Clicks’

Gilbert Arenas recently stirred controversy on his show, 'Gils Arena', by claiming that Devin Booker and Trae Young are more natural scorers than Stephen Curry. This bold statement sparked significant discussion among fans and analysts.

Arenas stated, "Devin Booker would be considered more of a scorer than Steph. Natural scorer. Like Trae Young is considered more of a natural scorer than Curry." He argued that while Curry is undoubtedly a great scorer, many view him more as a shooter than a pure scorer.

Fans were unconvinced by Arenas' comparison of Curry to Trae Young and Devin Booker, and they trolled him online.

To grasp Arenas' point, it's essential to examine the scoring styles of these players. In his six-year career, Trae Young has averaged 25.5 points per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. His best scoring season was in 2019-20, where he averaged 29.6 points per game, demonstrating his ability to score from almost anywhere on the court.

Devin Booker has established himself as a versatile scorer, known for his mid-range game and ability to score in various ways. Over his career, he has averaged 24.3 points per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. His best scoring season occurred in 2022-23 when he averaged 27.8 points per game with an impressive 49.4% shooting from the field.

In comparison, Stephen Curry has averaged 24.8 points per game throughout his 15-year career, boasting a 45.0% field goal percentage and an exceptional 40.8% from beyond the arc. Curry has led the league in scoring twice, with his peak season in 2020-21, where he averaged 32.0 points per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range.

Gilbert Arenas suggests that Booker and Young have consistently been their teams' primary scorers, heavily relying on their scoring abilities to lead their squads. Curry, though a prolific scorer, is often viewed primarily as an extraordinary shooter, especially from long range.

Despite this perception, Curry's career stats and scoring titles demonstrate that he is more than just a shooter. His ability to score efficiently and in high-pressure situations challenges Arenas' assertion. While Booker and Young might fit the mold of traditional scorers, Curry's overall scoring impact arguably exceeds theirs, combining elite shooting with natural scoring prowess.

