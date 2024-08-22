Gilbert Burns Criticizes Michael Chandler’s Prolonged Wait for Conor McGregor Fight: ‘I Would Never Wait’

What happens when a career-defining fight teeters on the brink of never happening? Michael Chandler knows all too well. Once poised for a blockbuster comeback fight against Conor McGregor, Chandler finds himself in limbo. The matchup, laden with potential fame and fortune, remains elusive due to McGregor's series of setbacks.

Gilbert Burns, Chandler’s teammate, has a clear stance: "I would never wait that long for any opponent." His criticism points to the harsh realities of a fighter’s prime years slipping away. How long is too long to wait for a dream fight? For Burns, the answer is straightforward, but for Chandler, it’s a career-defining dilemma.

Michael Chandler last stepped into the octagon in November 2022; since then, he’s been in limbo. The anticipation of a blockbuster fight against Conor McGregor has kept him waiting on the sidelines. But with no clear fight date in sight, this wait raises serious concerns, especially from those close to him.

Gilbert Burns, Chandler’s longtime teammate, has been vocal about his disapproval of this prolonged hiatus. “I would never wait that long for any opponent,” Burns said, emphasizing the importance of staying active in such a competitive sport.

“Especially [at] my age. [Chandler] just turned 38 too. I would never wait two years. That’s crazy. Even though it’s Conor McGregor, I don’t care. I would never wait.”

Burns understands the allure of fighting McGregor—he’s the biggest draw in UFC history. But he questions whether it’s worth sacrificing two years of a career, especially for a fighter nearing the end of his prime. “I think most fighters would not wait,” Burns added. “I think he was hoping to get it going soon, and then the delays started.”

Chandler’s patience has been tested repeatedly, from McGregor’s recovery from a broken leg to delays in his return to the UFC’s anti-doping program. Yet, with UFC CEO Dana White stating that McGregor isn’t likely to fight in 2024, Burns advises Chandler to set a time limit. “[Since] he’s already waiting that long...I would wait until December,” Burns suggested. “If not, you’ve got to move on.”

For Chandler, the decision is becoming increasingly clear: keep waiting or move on and reclaim his career. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his potential blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler remains optimistic yet realistic about his career.

In an exclusive chat with Lucky Block, Chandler shared , "I am an optimist by default, so I do believe the Conor fight will happen, but we are in a period where things are being talked about." He emphasized that his legacy isn't solely tied to this one fight, stating, "As much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight."

Before joining UFC, Chandler was a three-time Bellator lightweight champion and has since notched notable UFC victories against fighters like Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. Looking ahead, he's open to new challenges, stating, "I am ready to receive a new fight offer and am keeping all options open for a possible new contract."

This approach underlines Chandler's readiness to evolve and embrace whatever comes next in his dynamic career. Should Chandler continue to wait, or is it time for him to reclaim his career and pursue new challenges?

