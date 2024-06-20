Gilbert Burns Predicts How Much Alex Pereira Would Earn for Accepting Short-Notice Fight After Conor McGregor Pulls Out of UFC 303

The month of June was one of the most anticipated and exciting months for UFC and fight fans. The major reason behind the anticipation was the massive fights scheduled in June, including Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier and the middleweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Most of the excitement and buzz were around the UFC 303 pay-per-view. According to some previous reports, UFC 303 was all set to break some major gate records, and the reason behind the hype was the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of his much-awaited fight at UFC 303 as he sustained an injury in training camp. Mystic Mac was all set to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Notorious pulling himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major setback for the company. UFC reworked the card, keeping the anticipation and hype of UFC 303 in mind, and found a perfect match to replace Conor McGregor.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in as a replacement for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Stone Hand will defend his championship against former champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch for the championship strap.

Recently, on an episode of Show Me the Money Podcast, UFC fighters Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano discussed Alex Pereira quickly gaining the status of a superstar, how much Poaton earned for UFC 300, and his expected purse for UFC 303.

Gilbert Burns said, “And the 300 bros, the guy (Alex Pereira) make that PPV on 300. At least 5 ($5 million). And he got good managers because his manager is Jorge Guimarães and this guy used to manage Anderson Silva and all these guys.”

While discussing Alex Pereira's purse, they expressed, “I think they have a very good relationship with the UFC. So this guy should be making, I think he made more than 5 ($5 million) on UFC 300. And I think he is going to make over another 5 ($5 million) right now for 303.”

Alex Pereira reveals the details about his UFC 303 negotiations

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was quick to accept the offer to replace Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 303. Stone Hand defended his UFC Light Heavyweight championship against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Fans and experts are praising UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for always actively accepting fights and taking risks, even at the potential cost of losing his title.

A couple of days ago, Alex Pereira dropped a video on his official YouTube channel where he answered some random questions about UFC 303.

Poatan discussed his negotiations with the UFC to step in on short notice for the UFC 303 main event in place of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira revealed, “To be sincere, didn’t even think of it like that, ‘There is no one. I will give my price, and they have to accept.’ I think it is good for both parties. Like I said, we have a good relation, been doing my job correctly. Never gave any trouble to the UFC, so I think they value that.”

