Gina Carano Once Revealed ‘Sweet’ Moment About Women Fighting With ‘Old Fashioned’ Nick Diaz

Gina Carano and Nick Diaz are two pioneers of MMA. Diaz and Carano once shared a card where the duo got to interact with each other.

Carano fought Tonya Evinger on an Elite XC card in 2007, where Diaz fought Mike Aina. The duo had the chance to chat before the event. Carano once shared her memories of that specific interaction.

What did Nick Diaz tell Gina Carano?

Gina Carano had good things to say about Nick Diaz. She claimed Diaz had amazing manners and was somewhat old-school. Carano also said she was nervous because Diaz was such a popular fighter. She said while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast: “I remember fighting on the same card as Nick Diaz. And he was sitting next to me and of course, I was just nervous because I absolutely adored him. Still do. I think he’s amazing. I just haven’t seen him in like a decade,”

Carano also shared what Diaz thought about women fighting. Diaz had a very old-school thought process, that’s what Carano feels. She said: “So, we’re sitting there before a fight having our post-weigh-in dinner and he was like, ‘I gotta tell you, I don’t really like women fighting.’ Obviously, he didn’t say that. He’s like, ‘I don’t like what you do, I don’t like women fighting’ and I was like, ‘That’s okay, maybe you’re just a little old fashion.'” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Carano continued: “I was like, ‘Do you think my dad likes us? Do you think anybody in my family likes me fighting?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, old fashion. Okay, so I’m just old fashion’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you just might be a little old-fashioned.’”

Speaking about Diaz’s mannerisms, Carano said: "And then he was like, pulling out my chair and opening my door – to the next level. He was so sweet. He just needed to be told it’s okay, you don’t have to like it. It’s old-fashioned.”

Gina Carano and Nick Diaz: what are they up to now?

Carano hasn’t fought since her 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg. He is now a Hollywood superstar and has acted in several mainstream movies. She is currently in a lawsuit with Disney over the movie Mandalorian.

Diaz, meanwhile, last fought in 2021. This was his first octagon appearance since 2015. He lost to Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266. However, the Stockton native is set for an octagon return later this year.

He will fight Vicente Luque in a five-round co-main event at UFC Abu Dhabi. The fight is scheduled to take place on August 3.