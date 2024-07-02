Gisele Bundchen and BF Joaquim Valente Enjoy on Beach With Tom Brady's Kids, End Break-Up Rumors After Netflix Roast

Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente had a sun-soaked vacation in Costa Rica following reports of a divorce sparked by the supermodel's ex-husband Tom Brady's Netflix roast after it was noticed that Brady was in Massachusetts.

Despite the rumors swirling, the pair appeared to be in love on the beach as jiu-jitsu master Joaquim, 35, spent precious time with Gisele's children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom she shares with her former NFL star spouse.

Gisele, 43, has a house in Costa Rica and has been known to visit the nation with her family, even while married to Brady, 46.

In photographs released by Daily Mail, the blonde beauty flaunted her distinctive wavy locks and lean figure while strutting on the sand in a strapless terracotta bikini top and white shorts.

Meanwhile, Joaquim showed off his strong physique in camouflage shorts while laughing and playing with his girlfriend's children.

Tom Brady was in Massachusetts while Gisele Bundchen enjoyed her getaway

After Gisele Bundchen was observed having fun, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion, who spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, surprised Motorola CEO Greg Brown's wife, Anna, at her lavish 62nd birthday celebration at Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod on Sunday.

As reported by Page Six, Brady traveled to Massachusetts from the Hamptons. "No one knew he was coming!" the insider explained. Brady reportedly has a close relationship with the Motorola executive.

Advertisement

Brady spoke with supporters and even autographed four footballs for the youngsters in the room during the occasion. We hear he also brought a bouquet for the birthday girl. During the party, the former NFL legend spent a lot of time with his former Patriots employer, Bob Kraft, according to sources.

Elton John was with Tom Brady to make the crowd go berserk

But Brady wasn't the only big draw. Sir Elton John serenaded the crowd, and the Browns danced to "Your Song" on stage close to John's piano. According to an insider, the "Tiny Dancer" singer nearly missed his flight due to severe weather.

Rishi Patel and Marcy Blum organized the event, which had a "gratitude" theme. Oz Pearlman, the magician, did his mentalist performance, and according to reports, enormous amounts of California wine were served.

Olivier Cheng catered, and the event concluded with late-night pastries and a performance by violinist Dominique Hammonds.

Advertisement

Tom Brady was recently spotted with a Brazilian model, Isabella Settanni

Tom Brady has moved on with someone new following his October 2022 divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and it's yet another Brazilian beauty. The 32-year-old is a model and influencer, and despite contradicting claims about their relationship status, it appears that the two are still in the getting-to-know-you stage. Continue reading for more details.

Brady and Settanni apparently met through common acquaintances and have been casually hanging around for a few weeks. Although they have not been photographed together, we are confident that the NFL star and Brazilian beauty will look terrific together.

