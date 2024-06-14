Gisele Bundchen Breaks Up With Joaquim Valente Over Tom Brady Netflix Roast: Report

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly calling it quits over her new romance with Joaquin Valente and the reason might be Tom Brady.

It has been reported that the highly successful Netflix Roast Special of the former NFL star might be the reason behind the couple's purported breakup.

Gisele Bundchen reportedly breaks up with boyfriend Joaquim Valente following Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

An insider told In Touch that “the spotlight was too much for him.” Further, the source revealed that Joaquin Valente is “a regular guy” and he is not habitual of “all the attention he was getting.”

It has come to light as per the reports that following Tom Brady's Netflix Roast which was aired live on the streaming giant, their relationship might have started having issues as all the spotlight turned onto Brady and the Brazilian model's divorce.

The Hall of Famer took insults on his professional as well as personal life where there were unfiltered jokes about his private life with Bundchen and her new relationship with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

“Joaquim became part of the joke,” the insider continued. According to the source, people literally started questioning him “if he was the reason for their divorce” and Joaquim didn't like it.

People confirmed this year that Gisele was finally dating someone after her divorce from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. In an interview with The New York Times, the model admitted she is “seeing someone” who was a friend of hers before they came together.

The magazine also reported that the two were already dating for over half a year before the news of them becoming a thing broke. She announced her divorce from the former New England Patriots legend back in October 2022 ending their 13-year-old marriage.

That unfiltered joke about Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente on Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

Tom Brady was dragged by many celebrities over his personal life in the Netflix roast special. During the roast, Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan both became targets, however, one which might have gone too far was by the show's host Kevin Hart.

Hart said at the comedy event, “Tom, you f*cked your coach, but let me tell you something, people…that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness.”

The comedian further continued, “You sometimes got to f*ck your coach. You know who else f*cked their coach? Gisele. She f*cked that karate man.”

It was earlier revealed to People by a source that Bundchen was “deeply disappointed” with the "disrespectful portrayal" of her family at the show.

The retired quarterback was also roasted for his divorce when one of the comedians, Nikki Glaser, who was appreciated for her comic skills at the show, went on to say, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.”

The former married couple Gisele and Brady share two children together, a son named Benjamin and a daughter called Vivian. The upcoming lead analyst for Fox Sports, Brady also welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan who was born after their split.

Meanwhile, the five-time Super Bowl MVP was seen giving tribute to the mothers of his kids on Mother's Day where he posted pictures of them on his Instagram account after the roast.

