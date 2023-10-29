Gisele Bündchen could be earning USD 20,000,000 post-divorce with NFL legend Tom Brady, as per reports

NFL legend Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen concluded their marriage last year, 2022.

After the divorce, Tom is seen enjoying his retirement from the NFL. However, many are wondering what Gisele Bündchen is doing post-divorce.

Gisele Bündchen is supposedly carrying forward her profession, which she paused during her marriage with Tom Brady.

Now that marriage is out of the equation, she is back to focusing on her modeling career. In fact, Gisele could be earning $20,000,000 post-divorce.

Is Gisele Bündchen really earning $20,000,000 after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady?

Gisele Bündchen married Tom Brady in 2009 and became a parent that same year. She had to put her modeling career on hold to raise her children.

Now that her kids are older and she is no longer married, Bündchen is expected to make a major modeling comeback very soon.

According to the Daily Mail, Gisele Bündchen could earn as much as $20 Million in 2023 from her modeling career.

A major modeling comeback is anticipated for Bündchen because even during her hiatus she continued working on select campaigns with high-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Gaia Herbs.

Her ongoing connections in the fashion world make a successful return to the industry highly feasible.

In fact, she has also been on the cover of Vogue Italia and Vogue Brazil, adding up to her Goodwill. But that’s not it.

In addition to this, there’s also been a huge buzz surrounding Gisele Bündchen’s new cookbook, which is expected to be released on March 26, 2024.

Now, an interesting thing about Tom Brady’s ex-wife is that she had been the highest-paid model in the entire world before she took a break from her career.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Gisele Bündchen was the highest-paid model from the year 2002 to 2017. No doubt she’s back for her title once again.