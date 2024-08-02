After a high-profile divorce from former NFL star player Tom Brady two years ago, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen is reportedly planning to tie the knot with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old Brazilian beauty is set to enter into a new chapter in her life, with sources revealing exclusive details about the upcoming nuptials.

Gisele Bundchen plans to get married at her Costa Rica estate

According to insiders who reported to Life & Style, Bundchen and Valente are opting for a "low-key wedding" at her Costa Rica estate.

The couple, who reportedly began dating in June 2023, eight months after Bundchen's divorce from Brady was finalized, are keen to keep the ceremony intimate and away from the public eye.

"Gisele wants to do it far away from prying eyes," a source close to the couple shared. The guest list is expected to include Bundchen's children with Brady - Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 - as well as her former stepson, Jack, 16.

There's even speculation that Jack's mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, might attend the celebration.

The wedding is shaping up to be a truly international affair. "Gisele is flying family in from Brazil," the insider revealed.

“Her sisters will be there, as well as Joaquim's brothers, Gui, who will be best man, and Pedro." The guest list also reportedly includes Bundchen's new friend, pop star Shakira.

The ceremony is expected to be a beautiful fusion of Portuguese and English, reflecting the couple's heritage.

"Lots of flowers, fruit, fish - the whole event is going to be very tropical," the source explained. Adding a touch of nostalgia, Bundchen has requested a brigadeiro cake, a beloved Brazilian delicacy.

Tom Brady’s recent link-up with Brooks Nader

While Bundchen moves forward with her new love, her ex-husband Tom Brady seems to be doing the same.

Rumors are swirling about a potential relationship between the 47-year-old quarterback and 27-year-old model Brooks Nader. "Tom definitely has a type, and Brooks checks all the boxes," an insider said.

Despite the new developments in their personal lives, Brady has reportedly given his blessing to Bundchen and Valente's union.

"Tom has given Gisele and Joaquim his blessing. She doesn't really care about that, but it means a lot to the kids," the source added while revealing to Life & Style.

Gisele Bundchen shares quality time with daughter Vivian Brady

While wedding preparations are underway, Bundchen continues to focus on her role as a mother. Recent sightings of the supermodel and her daughter Vivian show their strong bond and shared interests.

The pair were spotted enjoying a bike ride near their neighborhood, wearing matching athleisure looks and accompanied by their beloved dogs a German Shepherd named Alfie and a King Charles Spaniel Cross puppy called Fluffy.

Fans couldn’t help but notice their physical resemblance and also their shared love for an active lifestyle.

Sources close to the family revealed to People magazine that Vivian, much like her mother, enjoys activities such as meditation, yoga, horseback riding, and traveling.

"Being a mother teaches the poetry of everyday life, where the heart speaks louder," Bundchen recently shared in an interview.

With wedding bells on the horizon and a strong bond with her children, the supermodel seems ready for a bright and love-filled future.

