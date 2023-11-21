Gisele Bündchen posts about ‘struggles’ and ‘heartbreaks’ amid reports of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk patching up

When your ex gets back to dating, it's definitely a strange feeling. Gisele Bündchen is likely experiencing complicated emotions as her former husband Tom Brady allegedly renews his relationship with former partner Irina Shayk.

Bündchen shared a post on Instagram discussing struggles and heartbreak. The timing of her post coincides with news of Brady being seen with Irina. Let's explore what the supermodel had to say.

Gisele Bündchen's emotional Instagram post, amidst Tom Brady's patch-up with Russian model

There were rumors circulating that Tom Brady was dating a Russian model named Irina Shayk. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last more than a month and ended in October. However, in early November, Irina Shayk was spotted entering Tom Brady's New York City condo.

Fans have been speculating for a while now whether Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are back together. Finally, over the weekend, it was confirmed that the two are indeed dating again and giving their relationship a second chance.

During the same time frame, another interesting thing happened.

Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared an emotional post on her Instagram. In the post, she talked about the challenges and difficulties one faces in one's life. What makes this post more interesting is its timing. It came exactly when Tom Brady's news with Irina came out.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs…," Gisele Bündchen wrote in her Instagram post.

Attached to the message was a photograph of Gisele sitting on the beach while the sun appeared to set in the background, creating a golden hour. In her most recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Gisele provided a glimpse into her new life without Tom Brady.

"I'm in a different place in my life. I'm able to choose more of what I want. Before, I was more surviving, and now I'm living. It's different," the 43-year-old supermodel had explained. In the same interview, she said that she offered nothing but kindness to Brady.

"He's the father of my kids. So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open," Gisele had said, referring to Tom Brady, with whom she divorced in 2022.

Tom Brady is now again dating Russian model Irina Shayk, while Gisele Bündchen is rumored to be single. Only time will tell what the future holds for both of them.