Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has once again showed the strength of family bonds, even in the face of divorce, with a touching birthday wish to her former stepson, Jack Brady.

The son of NFL legend Tom Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan turned 17 recently, received an outpouring of love from both his father and former stepmother.

Bündchen recently shared a photo story on Instagram that spoke volumes about her continued relationship with Jack.

The image captured a sweet moment between the two, with Bündchen's arms wrapped around the towering teenager.

The warmth of their bond was evident in the picture, highlighting the enduring connection between the supermodel and her "bonus child."

Bündchen's caption for the photo was equally wholesome: "Who turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We're so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!"

These words underscore the deep affection Bündchen still holds for Jack, regardless of her marital status with his father.

The birthday tribute shows how successfully co-parenting relationships are maintained between Bündchen, Brady, and Moynahan.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Bündchen expressed her gratitude towards Moynahan, stating, "I'm so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child."

However, both Bündchen and Brady have acknowledged the challenges that come with co-parenting post-divorce .

Bündchen diplomatically described there being "easier days than others," while Brady shared his perspective with Page Six, saying, "I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids."

Not to be outdone, Tom Brady also took to social media to celebrate his eldest son's birthday.

The retired quarterback shared a series of photos showcasing their close bond, including one striking image of the pair on a golf course that highlighted their remarkable resemblance.

Brady's caption was equally moving: "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man."

The football star went on to praise Jack 's love for family, friends, school, athletics, and his dedication to various pursuits.

In a lighthearted moment, Brady jokingly mentioned that his "least favorite" thing about Jack was that the teenager could now "beat me in one on one."

The birthday posts garnered attention from various celebrities, including Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Andrews, who will be working alongside Brady in his upcoming broadcasting career, commented on the post, saying, "He's the best," while wishing Jack a happy birthday.

Andrews has previously expressed enthusiasm about Brady's transition to broadcasting, sharing insights from their interactions.

"I've sat with him at lunch before, and he's been telling stories about his career," Andrews revealed.

"And it's stuff we just die for. Love the inside information. And you are just hearing stuff that you've always wanted to know."

Tom Brady was also seen bonding with his son Jack over sushi in NYC , sharing football wisdom and creating lasting memories last month.

As Jack Brady enters his late teens, the resemblance to his father becomes increasingly apparent.

This physical similarity, combined with the strong family values instilled by both his parents and Bündchen, suggests that the Brady legacy may continue well beyond Tom's illustrious NFL career.