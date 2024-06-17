Gisele Bundchen Squashes Joaquim Valente Breakup Rumors Over Tom Brady Roast With Cozy Outing

Gisele Bündchen shut down all the breakup rumors circulating about her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian model recently made a public appearance with the jiu-jitsu instructor in Seaside, Florida.

The pair marked their first sighting in about two months amidst swirling rumors about their relationship. Previously, several reports suggested that they might be going through a strain due to Tom Brady's Netflix roast. However, the couple appeared cozy and affectionate during their stroll.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's outing ends breakup rumors

Bündchen was spotted wearing a stylish top, paired with comfortable trousers and flip-flops. Her hair flowed in loose waves as she walked her dog. In a picture shared by the paparazzi, she could be seen smiling brightly at Valente.

Reports from InTouch Weekly suggested that Bündchen blamed Brady's participation in the roast. Because of that roast show, difficulties flowed into her relationship with Valente, as stated in the report. An insider told the publication that she felt that the media attention had put pressure on their romance.

The insider shared, "She blames the strain on Tom; by agreeing to do the roast, he essentially made Joaquim a target." The source further explained that the public attention became overwhelming for Valente. The instructor is not accustomed to such intense scrutiny. "Joaquim is just a regular guy," the source noted, adding, "He's not used to this level of attention."

The situation got worse with jokes made at Bündchen and Valente's expense during Brady's roast. Comedians like Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart took playful jabs at the pair. However, it reportedly made Valente uncomfortable. "Joaquim felt like he became part of the joke," the insider revealed, adding, "People started asking him awkward questions, like whether he was the reason for their divorce. That really bothered him."

During the roast, Glaser subtly yet humorously talked about Bündchen and Valente's relationship. The whole purpose was to poke fun at Brady and his choices. "How much would it suck for Tom? Just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a-- while eating hers," Glaser joked. At that very moment, it drew laughs from the audience but Bundchen didn't like it at all.

She also quipped about Bündchen's involvement in jiu-jitsu, a sport that Valente practices. "Hey, babe, you should try jiu-jitsu," Glaser mocked, referring to Brady's suggestion to Bündchen.

Kevin Hart spared Gisele Bundchen and shared insights on Tom Brady’s game

Actor Kevin Hart joined in with his own jokes about Bündchen. He teased Brady about his decisions regarding the game. "I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f--king karate classes a day," Hart joked. Hart played up the humorous side of the roast.

Despite the subsequent media attention, Bündchen and Valente seemed to be having fun during their outing. They both navigate the challenges of a high-profile romance with quite ease. The couple continues to prioritize their bond and enjoy moments of being together.

Brady, on the other hand , enjoyed his time in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, which was filled with his near and dear ones. The player’s 20-year successful journey was honored and celebrated. Among those in attendance were his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and three children.

