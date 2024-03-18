Gisele Bundchen Wants To Avoid THIS Tom Brady Relationship Mistake With New Beau Joaquim Valente: Reports

Gisele Bundchen is enjoying life with her new lover, Joaquim Valente, nearly two years after her divorce from Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Gisele Bundchen is entering a new phase in her life, which includes a new boyfriend, a new perspective on life, a cookbook, and more modeling opportunities than ever before. Every Bundchen fan wants her to prosper, especially after her and Tom Brady's nasty divorce. And in this new age, Bundchen is adopting a completely different approach to her love life.

Her marriage to Brady was as public as it could be, but her current relationship with Joaquim Valente seems far more private. According to InTouch, Bundchen prefers her current affair to be more private than her former marriage. Bundchen and Brady had been married for over a decade and had two children together. But after more than a decade of marriage, they decided to call it quits.

Gisele Bundchen wants to keep her “personal life private”

After a few months of coping with the breakup, the supermodel decided to move on in her life and began dating her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente, and the relationship seemed to be solidifying day by day. "Gisele is very grateful for Joaquim," a source told In Touch Weekly. "They've been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy, sexy, and alive, and she fun with him." The source also, said that Bundchen now wants to keep her “personal life private”.

Valente and Bundchen met in 2022, when they started martial arts training for both the model and her children, and there was instant chemistry, to the point that, according to close sources, they have very strong feelings for one other.

Valente is a third-generation Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He teaches the sport in a Miami facility alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui. Pedro, his older brother. He has been taking classes in Miami since 1993, after moving from Rio de Janeiro.

He is the youngest member of the family and the last to immigrate to the United States, but his participation was critical to the family business's success, since he provided his experience gained in Brazil.