Giselle Bundchen Still ‘Furious’ Over Tom Brady Selling Out His Family for ‘Easy Paycheck’ in Netflix Roast

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, remains deeply affected by the jokes made at her expense during Tom Brady's Netflix roast. The show took place earlier this year. Recently, an insider revealed she is still not over the fact that Brady didn't care about his family’s emotions for a large paycheck.

The roast, titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, aired on May 5. It featured a lineup of comedians and celebrities poking fun at various aspects of Brady's life. Mostly, they include his marriage to Bündchen and their subsequent divorce.

Gisele Bündchen is still not over the damage caused by Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Reports say that Brady earned a significant $22 million for participating in the roast. However, the figure has added to Gisele's dismay. According to insiders, she feels that Tom prioritized financial gain over the well-being of their family. She also emphasized the part where the insult was hurtful and disappointing

"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," a source shared with Life & Style. The jokes about their relationship and references to her personal life post-divorce struck a nerve with Gisele. She saw the public's scrutiny as a breach of their family's privacy.

The couple were married for nearly 13 years before divorcing in October 2022. Together, they share two children: son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Friends close to Gisele reveal that she believes Tom did not adequately consider their children's feelings. Especially when he agreed to participate in the roast. Later, she perceives it as disrespectful to their family unit.

In the aftermath of the roast, Tom Brady publicly expressed regret over how the jokes affected his family. Brady especially acknowledges the fact that his children are getting involved with the public.

During an interview, he admitted, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids." This statement hinted at Brady's own discomfort with the fallout from the roast and its impact on his family dynamics.

Despite Tom's later acknowledgment, the emotional repercussions remained the same. Even though Brady expressed how he will never become a part of something like that again. The Insider noted, "The hurt he's caused his family isn't going away anytime soon." Gisele remains deeply upset over what she sees as a lack of consideration for their family's privacy. She also mentioned how he didn't think about their emotional well-being, exacerbated by the public nature of the roast.

Tom Brady is focusing ahead in his career after the roast show’s drama

In addition to his football career achievements, which include multiple Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady has secured significant financial deals beyond the NFL. He signed a lucrative $375 million contract with Fox to become an NFL commentator starting in 2024.

Moreover, he recently completed a merger involving his nutrition company, TB12, and an apparel brand. Brady, with the activewear company NoBull, further enhanced his financial standing and business ventures.

However, the fallout from the roast underscores the personal toll such public events can take on familial relationships. Especially in the unforgiving spotlight of celebrity and entertainment. Let us know in the comment if you agree with the idea of Tom Brady not participating in the roast show at all.

