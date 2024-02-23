Giselle Bündchen's Reaction to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s Relationship Sparked Patriots Exit, Robert Kraft Reveals

The departure of Tom Brady from the New England Patriots in 2019, this move not only ended a two-decade-long iconic partnership but also sparked countless speculations and discussions over the reasons behind Brady's exit.

Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots?

In a recent revelation by none other than Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who shed light on the influence of Gisele Bündchen, Brady's then-wife, on this monumental decision.

“I heard Gisele say, ‘That effin’ Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,’” Kraft revealed, highlighting the tensions between Bündchen and Patriots' former coach Bill Belichick.

Kraft's willingness to facilitate Brady's departure, “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.’”

This admission by Kraft to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, as reported via Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN, offers a glimpse into the personal dynamics behind Tom Brady's exit.

Tom Brady's tenure with the Patriots is nothing short of legendary, marked by six Super Bowl victories and an unparalleled legacy in the NFL.

Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots is a focal point of a new documentary series, "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," set to premiere on Apple TV+. According to reports, Brady and several of his former teammates shed light on the increasingly challenging conditions under Belichick's tenure.

Brady himself articulates a sense of culmination stating, “Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together...But I wasn’t going to sign another contract [in New England] even if I wanted to play until [I was] 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

This sentiment is echoed by former Patriots players Matthew Slater calling the experience under Belichick "brutal," and Rob Gronkowski sharing his reluctance to even enter the practice facility.

Brady's success with the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl victory, added another layer to the ongoing debate about the contributions of Brady and Belichick to the Patriots' success.

Patriots post Tom Brady era

The narrative that has unfolded post-Brady's departure from the Patriots underscores a simple yet profound truth in the NFL: Tom Brady was the cornerstone of the New England Patriots dynasty. This assertion gains traction, especially when examining the stark contrast in the team's performance before and after his exit.

With a nearly even split of wins and losses post-Brady, the team's performance has notably declined, showcasing a struggle to maintain the high standards set during his tenure. Specifically, the Patriots recorded a 43-42 all-time record without Brady, a stark departure from their dominance with him under center​​.

This decline is further exemplified by the team's recent struggles, including finishing the 2023 season among the NFL's worst and securing a top pick in the subsequent draft​.

Bill Belichick's coaching record without Brady reveals a similar trend. Belichick's winning percentage drops significantly without Brady, from a remarkable .769 with him to a modest .463 without Brady. However, Brady's ability to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory further cements his legacy as a defining factor in the Patriots' era of dominance.

While the contributions of coaches, coordinators, and front office personnel cannot be overlooked, Brady's unparalleled ability to read defenses, make precise throws, and elevate his game in crucial moments stands as the linchpin of the team's success.

As the NFL continues to evolve, Brady's legendary status only grows, leaving an indelible mark on the Patriots' legacy and the sport as a whole.