‘Give Back Your Passport’: Joel Embiid Taunted by French Fans Over Decision to Play for USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's basketball squad has finally arrived at the 2024 Paris Olympics venue. Led by Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, they received a disheartening welcome from some French fans.

Upon his arrival in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Embiid found himself at the center of attention as disgruntled French fans took the opportunity to taunt him over his decision to represent Team USA.

French fans taunt Joel Embiid for playing for Team USA

Upon Team USA's arrival in Paris, following an impressive winning streak in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, Joel Embiid and his teammates were positioned as frontrunners for the gold medal.

Despite reportedly considering the opportunity to play for Cameroon or France, Embiid ultimately chose to represent the United States.

However, it was not the anticipation of victory that dominated the headlines, but rather the backlash Embiid faced from French fans who expressed their discontent with his decision to play for the U.S. instead of France.

The confrontation stemmed from Embiid's choice to represent Team USA, despite previous indications that he might play for France. The 2023 NBA MVP's decision did not sit well with French fans, with one individual taking to social media to taunt Embiid, stating, "Give back your passport. You should have played for France. You're not American."

However, Embiid's decision to represent Team USA over other potentially viable options such as Cameroon and France was a culmination of numerous factors, including his deep connection to the United States, family considerations, and geopolitical dynamics between France and Cameroon.

Joel Embiid has no idea why he is hated

Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid recently expressed his bewilderment at the significant level of scrutiny and negativity directed towards him within the NBA community. Despite his sense of being unfairly targeted, Embiid maintains his stance, declaring himself as "probably the most hated guy in the league."

During his conversation at The Check Ball Show, he said, “I'm probably the most hated guy in the league. I don't know why, 'cause I'm just cool. I don't know what's there to hate about me. I feel like a lot of people can relate to my story and what I've been through.”

Struggling to comprehend the reasons behind this perceived animosity, he reflects on his journey and the challenges he has overcome, believing that his story should resonate with many.

Embiid has faced numerous setbacks, including battling through chronic foot injuries early in his career that sidelined him for significant stretches. Despite these adversities, he has managed to establish himself as one of the premier players in the NBA.

