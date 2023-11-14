‘Give him a hug’: When Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley clashed on court and their moms' scolding ensued

In their roles as analysts on TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal maintain a strong bond of friendship despite their often outspoken exchanges on national television.

Their unique friendship started after a notable scuffle during a 1999 NBA game.

O'Neal once narrated how both their mothers, his mom Lucille O'Neal, and Barkley's mom Charcey Glenn, insisted on them becoming friends after the brawl.

The NBA legends were unaware that their mothers had been best friends for a long time.

More details about the episode came to light as O'Neal recounted that after the incident in Houston, he received a call in the locker room. The caller was Barkley's mother, alongside his mother.

"Mama Barkley was on the other end, she told us we had to stop that nonsense and ‘give him a hug’" O'neal shared.

Then his own mother echoed the sentiment and told them to cut it out.

Obediently, he replied with a respectful "Yes ma'am". Surprisingly, he later found out that his mom and Barkley's mom had been close friends for the last two decades. All along, O'Neal had no idea about their deep-rooted friendship.

The story behind Shaq's Japanese Koi Fish named Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal once added an enormous koi fish to his Georgia residence, which he charmingly named after Charles Barkley.

This hefty Yamabuki fish, shipped directly from Japan, tips the scales at 35 pounds and stretches a lengthy 39 inches.

Accommodating such a massive fish calls for an equally large space. O'Neal had to move 1,000,000 pounds of boulders to create a new pond suitable for the koi.

Featuring a waterfall system that gushes water into the pond, the space also includes extras such as an adjoining putting green and treehouse.

YouTube channel owner and pond extraordinaire, Ed the Pond Professor, handled the hefty pond project. The professor's online platform even recorded the entire process.

The project concluded last week, securing Charles Barkley the koi fish, a plush new home in residence with Shaquille O'Neal. Not too shabby at all.

