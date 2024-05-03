‘Giving Justin & Hailey’: Travis Kelce’s Outfit On Date Night With Taylor Swift In Vegas Sparks Fan Reactions

Fans are currently getting Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber flashbacks after seeing Travis Kelce's outfit as he steps out for an outing with Taylor Swift. The NFL player gets faces major backlash.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on May 03, 2024  |  03:36 PM IST |  4.1K
Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Date Outfit With Taylor Swift To Justin And Hailey Bieber
Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Date Outfit With Taylor Swift To Justin And Hailey Bieber (Image courtesy: Getty)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been constantly in the headlines ever since they started dating back in September last year. The two are often seen sharing cute moments together whenever they attend a public event or go on a date. Fans love the way they support each other, especially how ‘down to earth’ the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is towards his pop star girlfriend. 

However, this time, it seems like the NFL star failed to impress the Swifties with the outfit he wore on a date with the Fortnight singer. Here's how fans compared him to Justin and Hailey Bieber. 

Fans get Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber vibes from Travis Kelce's date outfit with Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce went for an outing together where the singer was seen in what appeared as a mini skirt and sky-high heels. On the other hand, the NFL player was wearing a pink plush sweatpants set.

While there are obviously shippers, Kelce seemingly failed to convince some fans through his dressing sense this time. In a post by @u/lavenderhaze13_. on Reddit, the user posted a screenshot of their outing from Las Vegas with the caption, “Why does he always wear pyjamas and she's dressed to the nines???” Furthermore, the user compared it to Justin and Hailey Bieber's situation and said, “It's giving Justin and Hailey” 

Fans Compare Travis Kelce's Date Outfit With Taylor Swift To Justin And Hailey Bieber (PC: Reddit)

Another replied, “This is a clear sign that they don't like each other. Absolutely no f**king way you see your girl dressed like that and decide to dress like an eraser...and vice versa.” 

One user said, “She looks beautiful and he's....there.” 

Another user expressed, “Is that a peachy tracksuit?” 

A user was convinced the outfit was from his own clothing brand, “I would bet it is something from his clothing line.”

One more user pointed, “She looks so gorgeous! Her legs are perfection in the

heels and dress. Then there's him in his salmon lounge set.”

Lastly, another user pointed, “What is he wearing? He looks like an 82 year old

grandpa doing his daily walk in Boca Raton in that getup.”

How does it compare to Justin and Hailey Bieber?

Something similar happened with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber last year. The Yummy singer was criticized heavily for his casual outfit while he headed out to support Hailey at an event. Justin was seen donning a gray jacket and shorts paired with white socks, yellow Crocs, and a pink trucker cap that completed his look. On the other hand, Hailey made a stunning appearance in a red strapless dress by Ermanno Scervino matching it with high heels. 

Reacting to Justin and Hailey’s photos, one user commented, “I would've left him in the car.”

Another user expressed, “My favourite conspiracy theory is Justin gives af about anything other than himself dude looks like he is selling weed.”

One user suggested, “Perfect outfit to grab some donuts.”

Another user commented, “Justin is rocking my “take out the trash” outfit!”

One user wrote, “She's dressed for the occasion while he's under dressed “

Meanwhile, it seems like the 34-year-old NFL player's recent outfit during his outing with Swift has brought back some old flashbacks from Justin's attire whom fans labeled as “underdressed” for his wife Hailey's important event. 

