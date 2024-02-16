'Go Dap Bron Bi*ch': NBA Fans Roast Klay Thompson for Ignoring Steph Curry After Costly Mental Lapse in Warriors' Loss

In the 130-125 loss against Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 14, a late-game mental slip by Klay Thompson sealed a bitter fate for the Golden State Warriors.

The unfortunate defeat was further emphasized when Thompson appeared to dismiss Steph Curry's attempted consolation following a poorly chosen foul within the last 39 seconds of the game when the Warriors were only down by three points.

This chain of events stirred uproar among fans, with some choosing to mock Klay Thompson as they jokingly paired up Stephen Curry with LeBron James to replace Thompson.

These are some of the many reactions from fans.

Certain fans perceived that while Stephen Curry was not engaging in high fives, he was gesturing otherwise.

A misunderstanding arises when Klay, assuming Steph wanted to dap, moves in closer, only to retreat when he realizes the contrary.

Thompson, typically a seasoned player, had an uncommonly careless night. This moment of shortcoming was the unsavory cherry on top of a poor shooting performance by Thompson.

He only managed to sink 4 out of 14 attempted shots, amounting to a meager 12 points and a minus-7 in the 30-minute game duration.

Klay Thompson Ends 12-Year Stint, Comes off Bench Tonight vs. Jazz

Before Thursday night's face-off with the Utah Jazz, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have implemented a significant reshuffle in the starting lineup. It's the team's last match before the All-Star break week.

The adjustment brings five-time All-Star Klay Thompson off the starting lineup, making room for rookie Brandin Podziemski.

This year, Thompson has been dealing with some personal challenges. Factoring in that he hasn't been a substitute since his debut season, this change will require some adjustment.

Notably, Thompson suggested to Logan Murdock from The Ringer that he would willingly accept a subdued role if it guaranteed his return to Golden State in the next season. And this could be an early start for him and the Warriors towards that.

Unfortunately, in one of his most disappointing performances of the season, Thompson not only demonstrated poor shooting hitting only 4 out of 14 field goals and just a single deep shot in 9 attempts but also committed an agonizing mental error when he deliberately fouled Russell Westbrook with 39 seconds to spare.

At that point, the Dubs were about to regain the ball. However, Golden State's lineup has been shifting frequently this season. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if Thompson gets back to starting at some point during the year.

