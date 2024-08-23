For better or worse, Jayson Tatum's profile has not declined in the past few months. His performance at the Olympics sparked controversy, followed by the NBA Finals MVP debate and now a public call.

Following the Olympics in Paris, Tatum's biggest supporter at first seemed to be Bob Cousy. Mindy Kaling, eschewing the sports realm, paid tribute to her on-court idol from the Democratic National Convention in a political context.

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling acknowledged Jayson Tatum during her speech during the Democratic National Convention's primetime hour, saying, “I love you, Massachusetts. Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it. Go [Boston Red] Sox! Go, Jayson Tatum!”

With thunderous applause from the crowd, Mindy spoke on the microphone. It appeared that Mindy was likely rooting for the Boston star even though he was listed as DNP during the Semi-Finals. However, Mindy never gave up on a single bold shoutout. "Hang in there, Ben Affleck," she said. It seems that she shared her words of support the day following Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing from Ben Affleck.

She may have tried to establish a connection with those using her fellow native Ben Affleck's name. The Celtics supporters found it relatable after Jayson Tatum was added. The fans responded to it quite well as well. But it was unrelated to the goal of the Democratic National Convention.

It's important to remember that JLo and Oscar-winning Affleck have been married for the previous two years. Lopez ended things on April 26, months ahead of her second wedding anniversary, according to court documents. The couple broke up, partially attributing their split to the pressure of the public eye, after first meeting, falling in love, and becoming engaged in the early 2000s. They also starred together in the critically acclaimed films Jersey Girl (2004) and Gigli (2003).

Twenty years later, they got back together and got married twice in 2022. After taking a plane to Las Vegas, the couple lined up with their licenses alongside four other couples and tied the knot shortly after midnight. A month later, in front of friends and family, they had a much grander wedding at Ben's Georgian home.

Nominating candidates for the positions of President and Vice-President of the United States was the exclusive aim of that convention. Mindy attempted to add humor, though. This year, Tatum and the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the franchise's eighteenth NBA championship. As of right now, Boston leads all other teams in the league in NBA titles won.

