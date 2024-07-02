'Goat' Randy Orton Reaches Out to a Fan Battling Depression; Offers Uplifting Advice

Even the toughest of men experience depression. As did Randy Orton during his prolonged absence from WWE. There’s no denying that Randy Orton is one of the most revered talents in WWE today. It’s also known that Orton is the only active wrestler on the roster from his era.

However, recovering from a career-threatening injury and gaining back his confidence was no low-hanging fruit for Orton. Having been in the dark headspace before, Orton extended his words of wisdom to console a WWE fan dealing with depression.

Randy Orton offers therapeutic advice to a WWE fan dealing with depression

Taking to X, a user revealed an uplifting conversation he had with Orton on depression. Orton relayed that he is no stranger to feeling depressed.

The Viper relayed that he was in a bad mental state during his absence from WWE. While most people thought his career was over, Orton worked silently to finally make his groundbreaking return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Orton’s message to the fan stated: “Nobody is immune to Depression. I was out for 18 months, was told my career was over. For 6 months I had a terrible headspace. You have to find the motivation to start something, and then continue it, become consistent at it. Something healthy. For me, it was my back healing, eating right, hitting the gym properly and seeing the results. Look for anything that can make you see the improvement in whatever it is you’re doing. Even if it’s selfless acts, like helping others less we are resilient. Don’t give up.”

It must be said that despite his career status being up in the air, Randy Orton resiliently worked hard to finish his career on his terms. According to Orton’s advice, doing the little things consistently can improve a person's mental state. For him, overcoming depression involved healing his back, changing his diet, and maintaining a proper gym routine.

Nonetheless, Orton also pointed out that even selfless acts can improve the quality of life. At present, Randy Orton looks better than he ever did. Although Orton is closer to retirement than he ever was, judging by the way he moves in the ring, it stands to reason that his career is far from over.

As a matter of fact, the WWE Universe is clamoring to see Randy Orton have one more world title reign. At this juncture in his career, Orton is putting over the younger talents. But it’s not far-fetched to believe he could have another world title reign soon.

All in all, Randy Orton exemplified how mental fortitude and tenacity can play a major role in combating mental health issues.

Randy Orton has been dropping hints of a potential heel turn

Over the years, the Apex Predator has earned the reputation of being one of the most nefarious villains in WWE. However, his WWE comeback saw him return as a babyface, aligning with Cody Rhodes.

However, Orton subtly drops hints that a heel turn is incoming. After Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle, Randy Orton was spotted eyeing Rhodes’ Championship, licking his chops.

In another instance, Orton had a villainous look on his face during Rhodes’ recent promo on SmackDown 06/28. By the looks of it, it seems Orton is chomping at the bits to make a massive heel turn.

Meanwhile, Orton is gearing up to join forces with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank.