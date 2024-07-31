Goldberg Calls Tony Khan A Male 'Dixie Carter'; Reveals Why He Would Never Join AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg minces no words when it comes to speaking about wrestlers and wrestling promotions. He goes unabashed while criticizing people. He has spoken about Bret Hart, he has spilled beans about his beef with Triple H and spares none.

While Goldberg has previously spoken about not working with Tony Khan’s AEW, he has once again said that not just working, he was not even close to signing a deal with Tony Khan’s AEW ever. Khan had earlier said that Goldberg had wanted to work with the company and was close to signing his deal.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Goldberg not only turned down rumors of joining AEW but also ended up calling Tony Khan, a male, “Dixie Carter”.

What did Goldberg say about Tony Khan?

Goldberg said that he doesn’t watch AEW, and has only seen clips of it, and ended up calling Tony Khan, the male version of Dixie Carter. “He [Tony Khan] reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don’t know if it’s a good or a bad thing. But he reminds me of that scenario. It’s just a different feel, it’s just different,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Dixit Carter is the former President of TNA from 2002-2017. Hulk Hogan recently called her for her kind gesture of paying him even when he was out due to injury.

Goldberg then shot down the idea of approaching AEW for signing and said that he did reach out to Sting, to be part of his farewell match in AEW. “No, I don’t think I was ever close to making a deal with him. I think it was much more a realistic transition when Sting was involved. I reached out to Sting because I wanted to be a part [of it], I thought he and I could do a farewell thing at some point together. But it wasn’t about me, it was about Sting and I could never overshadow anything that he does,” Inside the Ropes quoted Goldberg.

Will Goldberg return to WWE?

Even though Goldberg has spoken about competing in his last match, he has not spoken about coming to WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was released from his contract in 2022. Goldberg’s last match in WWE was in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber when he faced Roman Reigns, in a losing attempt.

That was the last match of Goldberg in WWE as his contract had neared expiry, and Triple H didn’t show any interest in renewing it either. Since Goldberg doesn’t want to join AEW, while his return to WWE doesn’t look imminent in the future, it remains to be seen how and when will Goldberg’s last wrestling match take place.

