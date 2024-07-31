Goldberg Claims He Did a Favor for Roman Reigns After Losing to Him at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Former WWE champion and legend Goldberg wrestled his last match in WWE in the year 2022; he locked horns with the WWE Universal champion at that time, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE Universal champion Goldberg recently made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube Channel, where he revealed multiple details about his WWE run. At the moment in the interview, he talked about his last match with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Roman Reigns, where The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, choked out of WWE Elimination Chamber 20222 and retained his champion.

Goldberg reacts on his last WWE match

Goldberg was asked about his last match against Roman Reigns. Whether he was happy with his match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Goldberg revealed he was not at all happy with his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022, and he stated he was sick before he accepted the match on three weeks short notice.

Goldberg said, “No, it sucks; I had fucking COVID three weeks before I was asked to do it. It was horrible. No, it was a favor. It was my job; I'm not gonna say no; I've never said no, really. I was asked to wrestle twice a year, and they were caught between a rock and a hard place, and I was their answer. I feel like I did him a favor, and that's why I thought that the favor would be reciprocated, but it is what it is.”

The former WWE champion even expressed he was violently ill on the day he received the phone call about having a match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, and he had only three weeks to prepare; Goldberg even revealed he asked WWE if he would get a rematch after that and they said, the match that he never got and he chose to walk away from WWE.

He continued, “You promise me a match after that?' Sure! Yeah, I should have known better. That's my fault."

Summer Slam 2024 time

The next primum live event in WWE is Summer Slam 2024; the event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE Fanatics are electrified for the event; the major reason behind the excitement is the stacked WrestleMania-like card and potential returns, including former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns. Here is the compilation time for Summer Slam 2024.

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 5 PM PDT

- Countdown Show: 4 PM PDT

- Standard Time: 5 PM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 7 PM CDT

- Countdown Show: 6 PM CDT

- Standard Time: 7 PM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 8 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 7 PM ET

- Standard Time: 8 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 1 AM BST

- Countdown Show: 12 AM BST

- Standard Time: 1 AM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 10 AM AEST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 AM AEST

- Standard Time: 10 AM AEST

India (IST)

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 AM IST

- Standard Time: 5:30 AM IST

