Goldberg Makes Shocking Confession About His WCW Career, Reveals He Was Clueless: ‘I Don’t F**king Know What I’m Doing’

Bill Goldberg is considered one of the finest WCW wrestlers in the history of the promotion. But for the wrestling legend, venturing into the world of combat sports was no less than a gamble.

Having played college football and excelled in it, Goldberg had no desire to get into professional wrestling. It was wrestling legends Sting and Lex Luger who once saw Goldberg doing powerlifting and convinced him to try pro wrestling. Though reluctant, Goldberg began his training at the WCW Power Plant. That was in 1997.

During the recently released episode of the docuseries Who Killed WCW, Goldberg made a stunning claim that he was clueless when he entered WCW and had no idea where he had arrived.



What did Goldberg say about his initial WCW career?

The WCW legend recalled his initial match with wrestling great Scott Hall, where Goldberg botched a spot. Scott Hall then, reprimanding Goldberg, asked him what he was doing.

Goldberg goes, “I’m wrestling Scott Hall, and I screw a spot up. And he’s lying on the ground and he looks up at me and he goes, ‘Yo, man, what are you doing?’ And my reaction was, ‘I don’t f*cking know what I’m doing.”

Goldberg said that he was “scared shitless” when Scott Hall reprimanded him because he didn’t even know what to do next. “I was scared sh*tless when I screwed that up because I didn’t know what was next. I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

The wrestling giant further said that he eventually realized his folly and started adjusting and smartening to the inner workings of the company. “That’s when I really realized, there was a lot going on, and it wasn’t all for face value. So that’s when I really started smartening up to it,” he said.



Goldberg became one of the greatest WCW wrestlers

Goldberg didn’t look back after his initial hiccup in the company. He went down as one of the biggest wrestlers in the pro-wrestling industry, becoming a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, and one-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. Along with Bret ‘The Hitman Hart', Goldberg is the fifth WCW Triple Crown winner.

In WCW, Goldberg is also remembered for finishing the career of Bret Hart in 1999 by giving a nasty side-super kick to Hart, which gave him a concussion, thereby ending his career. Goldberg talks about that also, saying that he was remorseful over it and it was just an accident.

Hart, however, like always, didn’t accept Goldberg’s excuse, calling him an idiot for giving him a career-ending injury.



