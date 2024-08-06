Goldberg Once Again Speaks About WWE Retirement Match Which Vince McMahon Once Promised Him

It seems Goldberg is still not done with Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer still harbors bitter resentment against the former WWE boss for never honoring the promise he made to him. According to Goldberg, Vince had promised him a retirement match in 2022 when he requested Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022.

However, Goldberg was never given a farewell match, and that match at Elimination Chamber was his last in WWE. Goldberg had addressed this last year in a podcast, calling out Vince McMahon for simply not living up to the promise he made.

The 56-year-old wrestler has once again addressed that whole chapter of his life. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his ‘Insight’ podcast, Goldberg said that the favor he bestowed on Vince for competing against Reigns was never reciprocated.

The former WWE Universal Champion said that if his retirement match were on the cards, it would have been done by now. He mentioned that he could visit any country for his last retirement match, and it’s not just limited to WWE.

"If that match was still on the table, it would've been done. I'm a big boy; it is what it is. If I really wanted that to happen, I could go do it myself. I could go to India and do it, I could go to Israel and do it, I could go [to] Japan and do it. I could do it here in the [United] States,” he said.

Regarding his final match in WWE, he said that Vince McMahon was caught in a complex situation and he was their go-to man at that moment. "They were caught between a rock and a hard place, and I was their answer. I feel like I did them a favor, and that's why I thought that the favor would be reciprocated, but it is what it is,” Goldberg said.

The WWE Hall of Famer had gone a step further previously when speaking about Vince McMahon. He had called Vince a piece of sh*t. "Vince is a piece of sht as far as I'm concerned,” Goldberg had said in an interview on "Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast" last year.

Goldberg also spoke about his current relationship with WWE CCO Triple H. While Goldberg and Triple H had been on bad terms during the early 2000s, the two have resolved their differences over time. While talking to Chris Van Vliet, the Hall of Famer said that he doesn’t feel he is on poor terms with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Instead despite not having spoken to H for a long time, Goldberg said that he is “proud” of Levesque for improving WWE’s business.