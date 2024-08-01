Goldberg Opens Up On Defeating Brock Lesnar In 86 Seconds at Survivor Series; Reveals Whose Idea It Was

Goldberg had shocked the wrestling world back in 2016 when he conquered Brock Lesnar in less than 86 seconds at Survivor Series. That was a spectacle in WWE nobody had witnessed ever before.

Goldberg had returned to WWE on Brock Lesnar’s challenge, and it was a high-octane match at Survivor Series between two legends. It was their second encounter after a gap of 12 years. Goldberg had defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, and after the match, both had left WWE. While Lesnar made his return to the company in 2012, Goldberg returned in 2016.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Goldberg gave the backstage story about whose idea was it actually to put him over in the match against Lesnar.

What did Goldberg say?

The Hall of Famer candidly said that it wasn’t his idea to win the match. When Vliet asked whose it was? He said, “Brock.” “It wasn't my idea. It was Brock’s. Shows you how brilliant he is. People thought that he is muscle head a**hole. There is a hell lot more to Brock than that,” he said.

He then praised Lesnar for having a brilliant piece of mind apart from being a good wrestler. “When you reach a certain part of your career, you re-invent yourself, and you have to pull things out that people never thought that you would do. That bun that he had you know it was different. More power to him, when he came with that. He had great psychology.”

Goldberg reacts to returning to WWE after 12 years

Goldberg said that he was elated that he could still pull it off after a gap of 12 years and make his family proud. He talked about his son and wife witnessing him make his WWE return, which according to him was the happiest moment for him.

“Am proud of the fact that I was able to take 12 years off and come back and show people what I used to be. At the end of the day, you just want your family to be proud of you. There is a picture that I have of me getting out of the ring in Denver and hugging my wife. I have never seen her so happy. And that was worth it,” the Hall of Famer said.

Goldberg stayed with the company till 2022, and during his second run, became the WWE Universal Champion twice. He was released from his contract in 2022.

