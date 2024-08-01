Goldberg Opens Up on Giving Jackhammer To Big Show at WCW in 1998: 'Anger & Violence Inside My Brain’

Goldberg has lifted giant wrestlers for his exotic jackhammer over the years. However, the one he delivered to Big Show in 1998 at WCW’s Monday Nitro stands out amongst all his powerful slams. Big Show was over 400 pounds then, and it was beyond imagination to have him being lifted for a jackhammer.

Goldberg those days was a beast in WCW and he had an undefeated streak going on. But nobody would have fathomed that the WWE Hall of Famer would lift a giant like Big Show. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet during a recent interview, Goldberg revealed that a big chunk of credit for that power slam also goes to Big Show.

Why did Goldberg credit Big Show for that jackhammer?

Goldberg said that the jackhammer wouldn’t have been possible without the athleticism of Big Show. You heard it right. “First and foremost it couldn't have been done, the result wouldn't have been what it was, if he hadn't been an athletic freak of nature. His athleticism was unparalleled, and the fact that he was so athletic was what gave me the ability to do it. That and a lot of anger and violence in my brain,” he said.

He continues, “I never grabbed anyone for a jackhammer that i didn't know that i couldn't jackhammer. There are certain human beings who can can call upon a force within them, that is seemingly unnatural.”

Goldberg calls it his toughest jackhammer

Goldberg had once called his jackhammer the toughest amongst all the other jackhammers he had delivered. While speaking at WWE’s Bump two years ago, Goldberg revealed that the jackhammer on Big Show has so far been the toughest in his life.

“Oh, absolutely #1 [among all Jackhammers]. There’s no question about it… For him to allow me to do that to him was unbelievable.” Goldberg further revealed that Big Show didn’t want to be lifted upside down.

Still, Goldberg said that he would hold Big Show upside down for the maximum time possible, as that would drive the crowd more crazy. “I would hold him up in the air as long as I could, just to make him feel a little but uncomfortable and vulnerable, because how often do you get to do that to a giant, right? But by far, he was the hardest that I had ever hoisted, no question,” he said. Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

