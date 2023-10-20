Golden State Warrior stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson join ownership group of team San Francisco in Tiger Woods led TGL

Stephen Curry has embarked on a new venture into the golf world. Together with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, he is developing TGL, a team golf league. On Thursday, Curry was announced as a major investor for the San Francisco team, alongside Marc Lasry, a billionaire entrepreneur, and the former co-owner of Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA.

Both Curry and Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund join the ownership team, with Klay Thompson, Curry's colleague from Golden State Warriors, and former Warrior, Andre Iguodala, being part of limited partners.

TGL, an innovative new virtual team golf league, welcomes San Francisco as its fifth team. The custom-built Florida arena will host the competitions on a virtual course. Along with San Francisco, other franchises representing this league include Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, leaving one franchise's identity to be revealed.

The LA team boasts of Serena and Venus Williams as owners, accompanied by limited partners Alex Morgan, Michelle Wie West, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Promoting itself as a fusion of "advanced tech and live-action", the league aims to offer a progressive presentation of team golf in a shorter format.

Lasry expressed Avenue's excitement to collaborate with Stephen Curry. The ownership group is zealous about representing TGL San Francisco and Northern California, a hub for tech innovation.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and Stephen Curry set to make USD 230 million out of combined USD 1 billion earning from top 15 NBA players: Reports

Steph Curry receives Sifford Award for promoting inclusivity in golf

The Charlie Sifford Award has been awarded to Stephen Curry, in recognition of his efforts to increase diversity in golf.

Two years ago, Curry introduced "Underrated Golf", a project dedicated to creating equity, access, and opportunity for high school athletes across all communities. Additionally, Curry has backed the Howard University golf team for six years, enabling the historically Black school to compete at the Division I level - a feat that hasn't been achieved since the 1970s.

Curry is set to accept the award at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on June 10, ahead of the U.S. Open on the following Monday.

In response to the announcement, Curry said, "I am exceptionally honored to be this year's Charlie Sifford Award recipient and I am thankful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for this recognition in a sport I am deeply passionate about. I believe that we can expand the popularity of golf by offering equity, access, and opportunity to young, dedicated, and tenacious golfers, much like many of us on the green."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He said some bad words in my language’: When Kobe Bryant hilariously heckled Luka Doncic in middle of a game