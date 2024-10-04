Golden State Warriors Key Player Ruled Out Before First Preseason Game Against LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are approaching the 2024-25 NBA season with a new perspective, following Klay Thompson's recent move to the Dallas Mavericks under a three-year contract. His exit represents a major shift for the team, as Thompson was crucial to their success, scoring an average of 17.9 points per game last season.

To address the gap left by Thompson, the Warriors have signed Buddy Hield, who is expected to bring a needed offensive boost. Key players like Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins acknowledge the difficulty in replacing Thompson's leadership and presence on the court, but they remain confident in the team’s future.

The Warriors will kick off their preseason on Saturday with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii. Unfortunately, Andrew Wiggins, a 2022 NBA All-Star, will miss the game due to illness.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Andrew Wiggins missed a third straight practice today. He’s in the gym doing some light individual work, but the training staff hasn’t cleared him for team practice. Under the weather. He will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii.”

Andrew Wiggins enters his sixth season with the Golden State Warriors after averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last year while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range over 71 games.

The Warriors are heading into a challenging season with their projected win total set at 43.5, reflecting a drop from previous years. Their odds of making the playoffs stand at -110, but missing Klay Thompson could have a significant impact on their performance.

Analysts are projecting that the Warriors might struggle this season, with many predicting that the team will fall short of playoff contention due to an aging core and a lack of depth. Their championship odds are currently at +3500, signaling doubts about their title chances this year. Despite the Warriors' rich history and talented roster, they will need to overcome several hurdles to stay competitive in the league.

Following six preseason games, the Warriors will begin their 2024-25 regular season on October 23, facing Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon. Last season, the Warriors finished as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, missing the playoffs.

