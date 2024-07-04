Golden State Warriors Offering Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole Contract Extensions in 2022 Did Not 'Sit Well' With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: Report

Klay Thompson’s illustrious career with the Golden State Warriors has come to a surprising and bittersweet end. There were many reasons why the Warriors and Thompson decided to part ways, and according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews report, Thompson did not appreciate how the Warriors prioritized extending the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in 2022.

Once a cornerstone of the Warriors' dynasty, Thompson struggled with the reality of his declining role and respect within the team. His desire for a fresh start and a new challenge ultimately led him to seek opportunities elsewhere, marking the end of an era for Golden State.

Unhappy Klay Thompson over contract extensions

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their NBA championship win in 2022. While Klay Thompson was no longer the superstar of the team anymore, he played a crucial role in their success. However, the aftermath of the 2022 championship brought unexpected contract controversies.

Following their championship win, the Warriors strategically decided to extend the contracts of younger players. Jordan Poole was given a four-year, $140 million extension, and Andrew Wiggins received a four-year, $109 million deal from the Warriors management.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews, this move by the Warriors franchise did not sit well with veteran stalwarts Klay Thompson as well as Draymond Green.

Thompson and Green have been pivotal in building the Warriors' dynasty over the past decade. Their contributions significantly raised the valuation of the Warriors franchise from $800 million to a staggering $8.5 billion. Yet, back in 2022, the Warriors franchise overlooked Klay Thomson and Draymond Green's contract situations in favor of younger talent.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kelly Iko, this decision did not sit well with Thompson and Green, who felt undervalued despite their immense contributions to the team's legacy.

Klay Thompson and Golden State Warriors contract saga

In mid-May, the Warriors' controlling owner, Joe Lacob, invited Klay Thompson to play a round of golf at the Riviera Country Club. The intention was to reconnect and honor Thompson's legacy with the franchise. However, this casual game did little to address the deeper issues at hand, leaving the frayed relationship unresolved.

Thompson, 34, had become increasingly unhappy over the past year. The contract negotiations left him feeling undervalued compared to his fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, and teammate Draymond Green. It was reported that when these contract negotiations were ongoing, a frustrated Klay told ESPN’s Richard Jefferson that the Warriors franchise was not paying him ‘his money .’

The Golden State Warriors were constantly reluctant to offer Thompson a long-term contract despite his willingness to compromise. The franchise prioritized other players and potential trades over Thompson, signaling that he was no longer a central figure in their plans.

Klay Thompson's decision to join Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson's realization that his time with the Warriors was over led him to explore other teams. Klay started listening to pitches from other NBA teams, such as the 2024 NBA finalists Dallas Mavericks, the young Oklahoma City Thunder, and his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and ultimately chose the Mavericks.

