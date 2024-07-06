Golden State Warriors Summer League SCHEDULE: All You Need to Know About Dates and Roster

In the California Classic, which starts this weekend, the Golden State Warriors will play a series of games against three other teams to kick off their summer league campaign. The NBA 2K25 Summer League from Las Vegas, where all 30 NBA teams will participate in a summer tournament, will thereafter take center stage for the team.

Along with the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and Miami Heat, the Warriors will participate in the California Classic's San Francisco leg. On Saturday, the games start, and the action continues on Sunday.

After that, there will be a short break in the tournament until Wednesday, July 10, when the Warriors play their last game before turning their attention to the Las Vegas Summer League. The team revealed their entire summer league 2024 roster on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors 2024 Summer League Roster

Player Position Reece Beekman Guard Marques Bolden Center Yuri Collins Guard Allen Flanigan Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Forward Brandin Podziemski Guard Daeqwon Plowden Guard Kevin Knox II Forward Jackson Rowe Forward Mantas Rubštavičius Forward Gui Santos Forward Roman Sorkin Center Pat Spencer Guard Ethan Thompson Forward Santiago Vescovi Guard Jimmy Whitt** Guard Christian Terrell* Guard

* = California Classic only; ** = Las Vegas only

Looking at the Golden State Warriors schedule for the 2024 NBA Summer League

With the California Classic this weekend, the Warriors' summer league schedule will kick off earlier than that of many other teams. The Warriors will play their final game of the California Classic on Wednesday, July 10, after playing back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

ESPN+ offers game viewing, and NBA TV televises the California Classic. The team's entire schedule for the California Classic is displayed below:

Warriors 2024 Summer League Schedule

Warriors California Classic League Schedule:

Game Date and Time TV Heat vs Warriors July 6, 4.30 PM ET ESPN Lakers vs Warriors July 7, 6.30 PM ET NBA TV Kings vs Warriors July 10, 7 PM ET NBA TV

Furthermore, on July 10, the 30 teams, including Golden State, will compete in the 2024 NBA Summer League. The Warriors' entire 11-day schedule is shown below; note that playoff games are not included and will be decided based on performance.

Las Vegas Summer League Tournament:

Game Date and Time Suns vs Warriors July 13, 11 PM ET Bulls vs Warriors July 14, 10 PM ET Cavs vs Warriors July 17, 10 PM ET Thunder vs Warriors July 19, 10.30 PM ET

The top four teams from the group play round will advance to a championship tournament formatted like a knockout on July 20 when the playoffs get underway. After playoff seeding is determined, teams eliminated from the postseason will play an additional game on July 20 or July 21.

