Golden State Warriors Won't Include Star Rookie Performer in Lauri Markkanen Trade; NBA Insider Reveals

Lauri Markkanen and the Golden State Warriors have been the subject of rumors since the start of the off-season. Despite being considered the team most suited for the 7-footer, the Warriors and the player are still far apart. According to a recent report by Marc Stein, Brandin Podziemski is the reason this deal isn't closing.

Markkanen possesses the necessary skills to be the player the Warriors need to replace Klay Thompson. He enters the game as a dynamic forward with the ability to play center when needed. The Warriors' unwillingness to part ways with Podziemski is holding up Markkanen's deal, despite their desperate need to acquire the Finn.

Stein stated, “The Warriors, as of Sunday, continued to be regarded as the league’s most ardent Markkanen suitor…but at the same time still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn. Golden State, to date, has pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation.”

Furthermore, Danny Ainge hasn't been able to find a team that will give him the right amount for his player. The current situation demonstrates that, despite their need for a player such as Markkanen, the Warriors are unwilling to make another significant roster change by parting with their standout rookie.

However, they remain the favorites to sign the All-Star from 2023. For the Warriors, Markkanen simply appears to be the missing component of the puzzle. They want to compete for the championship the following year, and adding Markkanen, a dual-scoring threat, is the best way to do that.

In his most recent report, ESPN's Zach Lowe stated that the Warriors are determined to sign the 27-year-old. He said, “I don’t think those conversations are gonna end until at the earliest August 6th when Lauri Markkanen is eligible to renegotiate his contract and extend it with Utah and get a little clarity there and then he can be traded before the trade deadline.”

The Warriors are counting on the possibility of finding new ground for a deal with the Jazz by not including Podziemski or Kuminga. This risk could backfire on them if they depend on Markkanen's services to be a championship-caliber club. The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson for the upcoming season, and they are desperate to add a superstar to take the place left by him.

