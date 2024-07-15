‘Gone Far, Far Too Soon’: NFL Athletes Mourn Former Ravens Player Jacoby Jones’ Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



Jacoby Jones died on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 40. The cause of his death is yet to be known. Many current and active NFL stars took to social media to mourn his death. Jacoby’s former teammates Ray Lewis and Torrey Smith posted emotional messages in his memory.

The Houston Texans selected Jones 73rd overall in the 2007 NFL draft. He played there for five seasons before moving to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2012 NFL season. Jones won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Ravens and spent two more seasons with them. Before retiring in 2017, he also played five and four games for the SD Chargers and the Steelers.

Jacoby Jones’ former teammates react to his death

The Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis wrote a heartfelt note on X. “My brother, you will truly be missed,” he posted. He added that nothing can take away his memories and hard work. Lewis called Jones a pillar in the NFL community. “A @Ravens for life. Love ya JJ,” Lewis concluded.

Torrey Smith was equally saddened by Jones’ death. He thanked god for Jones’s memories and impact on this world. “You were 1 of 1!” he added. Lewis said that Jacoby’s plan and jokes will live on forever. He promised to have Momma Jones and Lil Coby’s back for life. “This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!” Smith posted. Jones, Lewis and Smith won the Super Bowl 47 together.

NFL Stars pay tribute to Jacoby Jones

The Ravens released an official statement to confirm Jones’ death. “We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the post read.

3-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt uploaded a beautiful note for Jones. JJ called Jones one of the most fun-loving teammates. Watt added that Jones was always dancing and laughing. He shared that Jones always had a smile on his face. “Gone far, far too soon,” Watt posted on X.

Arian Foster doesn’t think anybody believed in him more than Jacoby Jones. Foster loved him like his own brother. They always told each other how much they meant to them. “Damn this shit really hurts,” Foster concluded, calling him one of the purest humans ever.

Pat McAfee posted a video showing Jones dancing in the end zone. Dan Orlovsky retweeted to call Jones the funniest and happiest person he ever shared a locker room with. Jones charted 203 receptions over 353 targets for 2,733 yards in his career. He also recorded 14 touchdowns in 128 career games.