‘Gonna Train Soon With Uchiha Steph’: NBA Fans Compare Bronny James to Boruto After His Remark on Playing With LeBron

Bronny James has been the new talk of the town ever since he was cleared by the medical panel of the NBA to be fit to play under his Draft scenario.

But, he is in the character of his own. During his recent media interaction with the CBS News, Bronny went on to clear the cloud over him regarding his legendary father LeBron James. He wants to grow out of Bron’s shadow and it has been evident from his answers.

Talking to the reporter, Bronny nodded to a ‘yes’ when the reporter repeated on his behalf: “Only draft me if you think im good enough.. and not because of my dad (LeBron).”

However, the young James’ willingness to not take him just as being the son of one of the most influential basketball players in the world but for what he has to offer in terms of the game.

And the online NBA fans are ready to make the anime reference regarding the latest mindset Bronny has grown out of.

"Gonna train soon with Uchiha Steph"

“Gonna train soon with Uchiha Steph”

The reference the fan was trying to take was from the popular anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Where Boruto trained under Sasuke even when his dad was a legendary ninja himself, also the fact that Naruto and Sasuke have been lifelong friendly rivals so that's a similarity.

The exact quote boruto said: "This isn't a tale about a boy who aims to become hokage. That was my dad's story. This is none other than my story. However, since I'm the hokage's son, I can't help that my dad ends up being involved in my story."

Although, few more fans added the anime reference and wrote:

LeBron James Wants to Make Trio With JJ Redick and Bronny James as Per Stephen A. Smith

According to sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James is pushing for an intriguing scenario within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

The basketball superstar advocates for a familial connection on the court by encouraging the team to select his son, Bronny James, with a second-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft.

This move would not only solidify a unique father-son dynamic in professional basketball but could also potentially pave the way for a shared playing experience between the two talented players.

Additionally, Smith sheds light on another dimension of LeBron's desires by implying that James envisions former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick to step into the role of the Lakers' head coach. James' preference for Redick aligns with their shared interests as co-hosts of a basketball-centric podcast called Mind the Game, emphasizing a bond beyond the basketball court.

