‘Good at Dominating Non-Pros’: Idris Virgo and UFC Fans React to Sean Strickland Beating Former Navy SEAL

Sean Strickland is stirring up controversy again. What has he done this time? In a new Twitter video, Strickland is seen sparring a former Navy SEAL. The clip shows Strickland being relentless, not stopping even when the SEAL struggles to defend himself. Is this just tough training, or something more?

Strickland has faced similar backlash before. Remember the time he beat up streamer Sneako? That incident had fans up in arms. But does Strickland care about the criticism? He seems unfazed. Why does he keep posting these videos? Is it about proving something?

SEAL team beatdown? Social media erupts over Strickland's sparring

In the controversial clip, Sean Strickland is seen in a ruthless display of dominance against a former Navy SEAL during a sparring session, just like he did with Sneako . The intensity with which 'Tarzan' controls the bout is stark, not holding back even as his opponent clearly struggles to defend himself. This relentless approach has triggered a strong response across social media, drawing both ire and dismay from fans.

Firstly, one fan questions past claims about military training versus professional fighting skills: "Where’s all the people who have been saying a navy seal would beat Strickland because they’re so highly trained? What happened to y’all?" His comment throws a sharp jab at those who underestimate the skill difference between disciplines.

Advertisement

Next, this fan succinctly captures a common sentiment, remarking, "Sean gotta be the most annoying guy to fight." This highlights the frustration viewers feel watching Strickland’s aggressive tactics.

Boxer Idris Virgo also weighed in, suggesting a more hands-on approach: "I need to come teach this dude a lesson." His readiness to step into the ring adds a layer of professional critique to the ongoing discussion.

This fan's sarcastic tone underscores a perceived pattern: "Sean good at dominating non pros lol." It suggests that Strickland might be choosing easier targets to showcase his dominance.

Finally, one comment brings a hypothetical twist, "Give them M4s and ask them to clear a confined space," cleverly alluding to the Navy SEAL's skill set, which starkly contrasts with what's needed in an MMA ring.

Each reaction weaves together a narrative of disapproval and concern, reflecting a broader community consensus on the ethics of such sparring practices.

Advertisement

Check Out: Watch: Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland faces off former US President Donald Trump in Las Vegas

Strickland’s unexpected bond with Navy SEAL post-spar

After the sparring session that sparked heated debates, Sean Strickland took to Twitter to share a more personal side of the story. He tweeted, "So you guys it finally happened... I sparred a navy seal. But I got to know him after the blood and he's such a great guy. Everything I hate about special forces guys he's not.. You're one of the real ones.. dammit man that wasn't meant for you. Lol!!!!!!"

This unexpected twist reveals a softer side to the controversy, highlighting a newfound respect between Strickland and the former Navy SEAL. Despite the initial aggressive display, their post-spar interaction paints a picture of mutual admiration, turning a potentially divisive moment into a bonding experience.

Should there be a limit to how far fighters go in training? What do you think about Strickland's approach?

Advertisement