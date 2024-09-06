Good Day Philadelphia Host Gets Brazilian Wax On Live TV To Celebrate Eagles NFL Season Opener Vs Packers In Brazil

Mike Jerrick, the tried-and-true host of Good Day Philadelphia, has taken his dedication to a whole new level. The beloved host underwent a Brazilian wax on live TV in celebration of the upcoming Eagles NFL season opener against the Packers.

With his legendary status in Philly media, Jerrick's commitment to the city and its beloved sports teams knows no bounds. While some may question the necessity of such a bold stunt, it's clear that Jerrick's motivation stems from a deep love for the game, the city, and especially for the Birds.

His unconventional act may not sit well with many of the viewers, but it undoubtedly reflects the fervent spirit of Philadelphia's media landscape and the unwavering support for the Eagles.

The segment could be described as both captivating and unsettling, with viewers equal parts intrigued and taken aback by the unexpected display. Observers couldn't help but speculate about Jerrick's potential wardrobe choice behind the screen, wondering if shorts were necessary given the nature of the waxing procedure.

Despite the bizarre nature of the segment, it managed to captivate audiences and generate buzz for Good Day Philadelphia, positioning the show as a trailblazer in morning TV programming.

As Jerrick underwent the Brazilian wax live on air, viewers were treated to a mix of humor and disbelief, with some noting the surprisingly good condition of his 74-year-old legs. The segment was likened to a scene from the movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin, adding a touch of comedic flair to the otherwise unconventional broadcast.

The waxing segment marked Jerrick's return to TV after taking time off to recuperate from surgery to combat prostate cancer. Mike had been absent from his show for several weeks, leaving loyal viewers with numerous inquiries about his well-being.

Earlier this month, he appeared on the show alongside Dr. Mike Cirigliano to disclose his prostate cancer diagnosis, which was discovered after a routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Subsequent evaluations led to a swift decision for surgery, where Dr. Daniel Lee, a urologist with Penn Medicine, recommended the robotic removal of Mike's prostate to prevent the spread of the cancer.

During his recovery, Mike expressed his gratitude to the urology team at Penn Medicine, specifically praising Dr. Margaux Johnson and Nurse Practitioner Jahna Knobler for their support. As he returns to his role on Good Day Philadelphia, viewers can tune in from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL to witness the entire team back together.

For those interested in watching Mike's return on FOX LOCAL, the free 24/7 live streaming service is accessible on various platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, and Vizio. The FOX LOCAL app allows viewers to enjoy live programming, breaking news, weather forecasts, traffic reports, and comprehensive coverage of sports, politics, and health without the need for cable or a TV provider.