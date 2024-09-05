Google Doodle’s Special Artwork Tribute Celebrating Powerlifting at Paralympics 2024 Will Lift Your Spirit Instantly

Google has paid tribute to Powerlifting at Paralympics 2024 with a very special artwork today, September 5. The illustration shows a bird lifting a big barbell with a little brown bird resting on it and eating a piece of bread while the bird is perched at the ‘Aréna Porte de La Chapelle’.

Since the event is special for disabled para-athletes who have some or other disability in their lower limbs, Google made a special effort to pay tribute to the resoluteness of all these people who had the courage and determination to participate in it.

Google's homepage read, “The wait is over, the weights are on. Get ready for today’s Para Powerlifting event at Aréna Porte de La Chapelle!” The event, which started on September 4, will continue until September 8, with the athletes competing across different categories.

Para Powerlifting allows participants with one or more of eight eligible physical impairments to participate. All the athletes participating in the event must have impairments in their lower limbs or hips that meet the minimum impairment criteria.

Also known as para lifting, the event made its debut at the Tokyo 1964 Games. Twenty years later, in 1984, powerlifting was included as a Paralympic sport. The women’s powerlifting competition was introduced at the Sydney Paralympic Games in 2000.

Eligible impairments for the event include cerebral palsy, orthopedic disability, neurological disability, paraplegia and tetraplegia, and evolving neurological disability. The men compete in weight categories of 49 kg, 54 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg, 72 kg, 80 kg, 88 kg, 97 kg, 107 kg, and over 107 kg. The women compete in 41 kg, 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, and over 86 kg.

On the first day of the competition, China’s L.L Guo got first place in the women’s 45 kg category, with Z.Newson of Great Britain and N Muratli of Turkey finishing in the second and third position. In the men’s 49 kg category, Jordan’s O Qarada won the gold, Turkey’s A. Kayapinar won silver, and Vietnam’s V.C.Le took bronze.

And not just this, on September 2, Google celebrated Day 2 of the wheelchair tennis event with another doodle featuring animated birds. Let's see how many such interesting doodles Google comes with.