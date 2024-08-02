Gordon Hayward Career Earnings and Net Worth

Gordon Hayward announced his retirement from professional basketball at the age of 34. This decision comes after Hayward split the 2023-24 season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite being acquired by the Thunder to aid in their playoff push, the time for the veteran forward with 14 seasons in the NBA was marked by disappointment, as he failed to contribute any points during their eventual second-round playoff exit.

This lack of impact led to general manager Sam Presti acknowledging his error in acquiring Hayward and admitting that he is still learning about the team and its dynamic nature.

Hayward showcased his talents throughout his career, peaking during his tenure with the Utah Jazz as one of the NBA's most versatile offensive wings. However, an unfortunate injury during his first game with the Boston Celtics in the 2017-18 season hindered his ability to recapture his All-Star form from 2017.

Despite this setback, Hayward's career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game reflect his significant contributions to the sport.

Additionally, his impact extends beyond the professional realm, as Hayward is also celebrated as one of the greatest players in Butler's basketball history, having led the Bulldogs to the NCAA national championship game in 2010.

Gordon Hayward Career Earnings

As per Spotrac, Gordon Hayward made an estimated $321,846,573 throughout his 14-year-long NBA career.

Starting with the Utah Jazz in 2010, Hayward signed a 4 year, $11,051,183 rookie contract that included $11,051,183 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $2,762,796.

Hayward's career with the Jazz began in 2010 when he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft. In his early years with the team, he demonstrated his potential, initially coming off the bench as a rookie in the 2010-11 season before moving into the starting lineup the following year. A significant highlight of this period was his impressive performance in an 86-85 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing his versatility with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

As he continued to develop, Hayward's contributions became increasingly integral to the team's success, culminating in his participation in the NBA playoffs debut against the San Antonio Spurs. During the 2012-13 season, Hayward's career reached a new high as he emerged as a key player off the bench, earning recognition through a third-place vote for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Later, Gordon Hayward inked a 4 year, $62,965,420 maximum contract with the Utah Jazz, including $62,965,420 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $15,741,355 in 2014. But he did not stay in the green and white afterward.

Further, the Indiana-born star went on to join the Boston Celtics in 2017, where he stayed for three years. During his tenure at the Celtics, Hayward signed a 4 year- $127,829,970 contract with $127,829,970 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $31,957,493.

Hayward's tenure with the Celtics began with high expectations. However, tragedy struck in the team's season opener later that year when Hayward suffered a devastating fractured tibia and dislocated ankle less than six minutes into the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His road to recovery was arduous, involving surgery and setbacks, causing him to miss the entire season and the subsequent deep playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The following season marked Hayward's return to the court as he made his regular-season debut.

Despite being limited to a bench role for most of the 2018-19 campaign, Hayward's determination was evident as he continued to make valuable contributions to the Celtics.

Back in 2020, Hayward made the final run as he signed a 4 year, $120,000,000 contract with the Charlotte Hornets, which had $120,000,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $30,000,000.

Upon joining the Hornets following a trade from the Boston Celtics in December, Gordon Hayward made an immediate impact on the team. In his Hornets debut, Hayward put up an impressive 28 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, setting the tone for his tenure with the team.

Demonstrating his versatility, Hayward reached a career-high of 44 points in a game against the Atlanta Hawks in January 2021. Throughout the 2020-2021 season, Hayward continued to be a reliable scoring option, highlighted by a season-high 41-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs, underscoring his ability to carry the team offensively.

However, his contributions were interrupted by an ankle injury in February 2022, which sidelined him indefinitely.

Gordon Hayward’s Salary

Hayward had a fruitful run throughout his basketball career. As per Hoopshype, Gordon made $272,742,175 through his salaries at the only three franchises he played for. Here’s a quick breakdown of his year-over-year salary:



Season Team Salary 2023/24 Oklahoma City Thunder $33,319,397 ($33,319,397*) 2022/23 Charlotte Hornets $30,075,000 ($30,967,980*) 2021/22 Charlotte Hornets $29,925,000 ($33,605,157*) 2020/21 Charlotte Hornets $28,500,000 ($33,730,441*) 2019/20 Boston Celtics $32,700,690 ($38,951,971*) 2018/19 Boston Celtics $31,214,295 ($37,794,357*) 2017/18 Boston Celtics $29,727,900 ($37,028,229*) 2016/17 Utah Jazz $16,073,140 ($20,347,275*) 2015/16 Utah Jazz $15,409,570 ($19,701,801*) 2014/15 Utah Jazz $14,746,000 ($18,876,733*) 2013/14 Utah Jazz $3,452,183 ($4,510,809*) 2012/13 Utah Jazz $2,709,720 ($3,602,785*) 2011/12 Utah Jazz $2,532,960 ($3,423,808*) 2010/11 Utah Jazz $2,356,320 ($3,298,393*) Total —---------------------------------- $272,742,175 ($319,159,136*)

*All details are as per Hoopshype

Gordon Hayward’s Net Worth

Gordon Hayward has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of 2024. This substantial wealth reflects his successful career in basketball, which included stints with teams such as the Jazz, Celtics, Hornets, and Thunder, as well as his recognition as a one-time NBA All-Star.

Notably, reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth have reported Hayward's net worth, solidifying his status as a wealthy individual post-retirement.

Throughout his career, Hayward's achievements on and off the court have contributed to his impressive financial standing. Born in Indianapolis on March 23, 1990, he made a name for himself at Brownsburg High School, where he excelled in basketball before transitioning to the collegiate level.

Hayward's successful college career, marked by impressive stats and notable accolades such as being named Horizon Newcomer of the Year and Horizon League Player of the Year, served as a pivotal stepping stone to his professional basketball journey. His time in the NBA undoubtedly contributed significantly to his net worth, reflecting his impact and contributions to the sport.

Gordon Hayward’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Being an avid gamer, Hayward became the first NBA athlete to sign an endorsement deal with the eSports brand HyperX in 2016. However, he also had ties with multiple brands, such as Anta Sports, Electronic Arts, Panini, Fanatics, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.