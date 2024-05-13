‘Gotta Be Cursed Franchise’: Fans Troll Pistons For Getting 5th Pick After Ausar Thompson’s Awkward Reaction

Ausar Thompson's visibly awkward reaction after the Detroit Pistons fell to the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft lottery became openly evident in the team's and their fans' collective disappointment and frustration.

Despite finishing with the worst record in the NBA for the second consecutive season, the Pistons were once again denied the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Instead, fortune smiled upon the Atlanta Hawks, who defied the odds with just a three-percent chance to secure the coveted No. 1 pick.

However, it was not only the fortune that smiled but also Piston’s shooting guard, who smiled and got caught with his expressions by the basketball fans.An X/Twitter user got hold of the moment and wrote, “Pistons gotta be a cursed franchise.”

Additionally, NBA fans took to social media in numbers to mock the Pistons for their poor draft pick. There were many not so pleased expressions flooded to the post.

Bad Lottery Luck for Detroit Pistons

The Pistons' misfortune continued in the 2024 NBA draft lottery as they secured the No. 5 pick, marking the second consecutive year that the franchise slid down the draft board despite finishing with the NBA's worst record.

This unfortunate outcome follows last year's setback when the Pistons tumbled a maximum of four spots to secure the fifth pick, missing out on the opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama, a potential transformative talent for the team.

While missing out on the top pick may be disappointing, the silver lining lies in the fact that this year's draft class is considered one of the weakest in recent memory, providing Detroit with the possibility of still acquiring a top prospect despite the slide.

The Pistons have had a remarkable streak of top-five picks in recent years, demonstrating their commitment to rebuilding and reshaping the team's future.

Prospects such as French forward Zaccharie Risacher and Tennessee standout Dalton Knecht are expected to be within Detroit's reach, offering the team the opportunity to infuse their roster with promising talent.

Additionally, with the ongoing search for a new head of basketball operations, the Pistons are on the brink of ushering in a new vision for the front office, potentially reshaping the team's future trajectory.

