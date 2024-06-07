‘Gotta Do Something to Sell Tickets’: Fans Troll Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal After Mass Brawl Breaks Out During Presser

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set to engage in a rematch on July 6. The two former UFC superstars will clash inside the boxing ring this time. The duo have been doing press conference tours to build up the contest.

The two will clash at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Their other press conferences have been rather uneventful. However, the latest one was the polar opposite. Diaz was more aggressive than usual throughout the presser.

Fans react to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal brawl

Throughout the press conference, the duo went back and forth. Nate Diaz said that he is tired of doing press conferences. He refused to do a face-off with Jorge Masvidal and walked out of the press conference.

The two teams eventually got heated and a full-blown brawl erupted. Fans are now reacting to the incident, one of them wrote, “Gotta do something to sell some tickets.”

Another fan commented, “The other pressers did so few views that they had to make at least one of them interesting. Only time will tell as to whether or not this brawl is more entertaining than their actual fight.”

Another fan claimed, “In the least shocking news today.” One fan wrote, “Remember this comment when the snooze fest will begin in the ring,” while another claimed, “Same old nonsense.”

Nate Diaz claims he is sick of doing press conferences

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal headlined UFC 244. They fought for the inaugural BMF title at the Madison Square Garden. They were respectful to each other in the build-up to the contest. Masvidal won the fight via doctor stoppage after the third round.

The recent press conference, however, was far from a cordial affair. Diaz seemed agitated from the start. He exchanged barbs with Masvidal on several occasions. Diaz also claimed that he’s sick of doing press conferences.

He said, “I’m sick of sitting here, I’m sick of looking at all these motherf*ckers, I’m sick of looking at you [Brian Campbell], too! I’m sick of of this whole shit. I’m done with this whole press conference shit. I’m glad we’re here to promote these great fights that are happening.”

Diaz went on to say, “That’s cool as f*ck. But besides that, I think my work here is done. I’m done doing all this shit. No more press conferences until my next fight.”

The brawl, though, adds to the anticipation of the contest. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fare in the sweet science.