Gracie Abrams Reveals What Travis Kelce Told Her Before She Hit the Stage at Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams is sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the Eras Tour in London. Especially her experience working with Taylor Swift. There, she and NFL star Travis Kelce made surprise appearances on stage.

During Swift's performance at Wembley Stadium, Kelce joined Swift for an introduction to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. Clad was in a full tuxedo, and he truly delighted the audience. Meanwhile, Abrams took the stage to perform her song Us alongside Swift. It was during the surprise song segment of the show.

Gracie Abrams' pre-stage moment with Travis Kelce

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up, Abrams revealed how Kelce lightened the mood backstage before their performances. “Before we both went on, we were in the tent and he was like, he went on right before I did -- like I think two songs or something,” Abrams recounted. “He's like, ‘I'll mess up so you look really good.’”

Being part of Swift's tour has been deeply meaningful for the songwriter. She reflected on the impact of touring with Swift and the upcoming conclusion of the Eras Tour in December. "I can't imagine that tour not existing,” the Us writer expressed.

She also said, “When she said the other night at one of her shows, 'Oh, this tour will end in December.' I was like, 'Man.' I've never even considered the fact that that will happen.”

Abrams and Swift have developed a close friendship over the years. It was further solidified by their collaboration with Us. It is a song co-written by Swift, featured on Abrams' latest album, The Secret of Us.

Let’s dig a bit about Travis Kelce’s upcoming plans

On the other hand, Travis Kelce will report to the Chiefs' training camp on July 21. It will be their first game of the 2024 NFL season. The match is scheduled for September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

A source revealed that, according to Tay Tay’s boyfriend, football is at the top of his priority list. However, his relationship goes hand in hand. They also said he is making romantic gestures so that she doesn't miss him much while he is out there playing for the team. He is also expecting her to attend his matches.

Another insider shares that Kelce was thrilled to join his Grammy-winning girlfriend in London. The insider revealed that they were enjoying their company on stage. According to Kelce, it is fun and he feels confident and that’s the highlight of the tour.

Overall, Swift's Eras Tour has been a transformative experience for a lot of celebrities, starting with Klece to Abrams.