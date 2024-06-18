Gradey Dick Wishes Immanuel Quickley With Hilarious X-Rated Birthday Post

After setting the internet on fire with his viral jersey swap with Anthony Black of the Orlando Magic, the Raptors’ 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Grady Dick, decided to have some more fun with his last name while wishing teammate and "brudda" Immanuel Quickley a very happy birthday.

Quickley, a former Knick, turned 25 on Monday. Dick posted on his Instagram story to honor the occasion with an NSFW photo of their jerseys with the last three letters in Quickley's name blocked out to create an X-rated phrase.

“Happy bday brudda!” Dick wrote while tagging Quickley, which was, well, innocent enough considering the actual joke.

Immanuel Quickley replies to Grady Dick's message

Quickley responded to Grady Dick's message, replying, “My boy couldn’t wait.”

Dick's humor knows no bounds, as this was not the 1st instance this year that Dick organized a hilarious photo-op at the expense of his humorous last name.

After a match, back in March, Dick teamed up with Orlando Magic rookie Anthony Black to engage in a jersey swap that sent the Internet into fits of laughter.

Dick and Black were conversing post-game when they decided to engage in a traditional gesture of respect — a jersey swap.

Black promptly fetched a team photographer, then exchanged jerseys with Dick, and the pair posed for a quick photograph.

It was evident that both players were in on the joke, with Black switching spots with Dick to get the meme just right.

The following day, Dick downplayed the joke, commenting on Black: “That’s my. I’ve been playing against and with him since my middle-school days.”

Immanuel Quickley and Grady Dick spotted in Toronto

Last month, the trio of Raptors teammates — Grady Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Scottie Barnes — got together back in the city.

Both Dick and Quickley shared glimpses of the CN Tower on their Instagram stories.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Dick, Barnes, and Quickley joined him for a brief dance routine filmed in Toronto’s locker room at one of their team facilities.

“Absolutely love Toronto. Since the day I got here, they’ve done nothing but show me love,” Quickley mentioned at his end-of-season press conference when inquired about the possibility of extending his time in the city.

He further expressed, “Love is an action word, it’s not just something you throw around. They’ve done that from the day I got here to today… Obviously, the team and my agent have to handle everything, but I love being here in Toronto.”