Granting Cade Cunningham Five-Year Max Extension Shows the Pistons Are Bullish on Their Franchise Superstar

The Detroit Pistons coming to terms on Cade Cunningham's contract extension was always part of the plan. The 6'6" Point Guard has been a beacon of hope in an otherwise underwhelming Pistons team for the past couple of seasons.

Reports regarding a potential five-year $224M extension for Cunningham made headlines the previous week, making yesterday's announcement an official confirmation.

After missing out most of the 2022-23 campaign due to an unfortunate stress fracture in his left shin, Cunningham returned more determined the next season. Playing in 62 games, Cunningham put up 22.7 points, 4.3 boards, and 7.5 assists on a career-high 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from three.

The 2021 first-overall pick had a slow start to his return but got going in December and only improved as the season went on. Averaging nearly four turnovers and three fouls a game, Cunningham was a turnover machine before drastically improving his possessions.

As the season entered February, Cunningham became a more efficient shooter and distributor. But despite their superstar's individual success, the Pistons struggled to get any momentum going, eventually ending up with the worst record in the league.

But if Cunningham's extension is any indication, there is hope for the franchise in the long run.

Pistons are eager to return to their former glory

The Pistons are seeking long-term success with their recent offseason moves. After firing Monty Williams just one year into his six-year $78 million contract, the Pistons brought in J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach.

Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference semis this past season. His signing as Detroit's new coach makes him Cunningham's third coach in four seasons. The front office change with the arrival of Trajan Langdon was also among the most needed changes for the franchise to pursue greener pastures.

Detroit has the right pieces in place; the only issue has been a lack of consistency. Jaden Ivey has been decent, and Jalen Duren showed some promise, along with Ausar Thompson, last season.

With Ron Holland's addition as this year's fifth overall pick, alongside Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr , the Pistons have an opportunity to strengthen their offensive end. Coach Bickerstaff will also look to improve Cunningham's game by getting him to work with Duren and Ivey as part of the three-man rotation.

All things considered, the Pistons may end up becoming an unexpected success. But they will have to stick to their game plan and make the right moves.