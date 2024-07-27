Grateful Lady Gaga Reveals French Roots After Honoring Paris with 'Mon Truc en Plumes' at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Three-time Grammy Awards and Two Golden Globe Awards winner, American popstar songwriter and actress Lady Gaga kicked off the July 26th Paris Olympics 2024 with her powerpack performance.

Lady Gaga contributed her performance to the French icon Zizi Jeanmaire and performed her famous song “Mon truc en plumes.” She even recreated Zizi Jeanmaire’s iconic attire, sending fans into a frenzy with her absolutely stunning performance.

Lady Gaga shares her first reaction after her performance at Olympics 2024

After her impactful performance at The Paris Olympics 2024, Lady Gaga shared a long X (formerly Twitter) post, where she shared her experience of kicking off one of the biggest sporting events in the world that holds years of prestige.

Lady Gaga penned her gratitude towards the Olympics' committee for honoring her with the opportunity to kick off the event and celebrate the history that belongs to the people of Paris and France.

Lady Gaga shares details about the song she sang at the Olympics in 2024

Further, Lady Gaga opened up on the song she performed at the Olympics 2024 Games, and she revealed why the song holds a special place in the hearts of the native French people. Gaga revealed the song was written and sung by a French icon, Zizi Jeanmaire; the song’s name is “Mon Truc en Plumes”, and Ballerina sang the song back in 1961.

Advertisement

When dubbed in English, the title of the song, “Mon Truc en Plumes”, means “My Thing with Feathers.” Gaga expressed this is not the first time she has crossed paths with Zizi Jeanmaire. She stated, “Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” which was my first jazz release.”

Lady Gaga revealed that although she is American, she has always shared a very close bond and connection with French culture and people, as well as singing French music.

Lady Gaga reveals details about her performance

Lady Gaga further revealed how she prepared for her performance and said they collaborated with Dior to craft the perfect dress for her, where they used real, molted feathers for the dress.

Gaga revealed she studied the old French dance moves to blend them with her new technique and moves; she revealed she worked tirelessly to learn the joyful French dance. Lady Gaga also stated that a hidden gem of her performance fans might have missed, “ I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out, I hope you love this performance as much as I do.”

Advertisement

While concluding her tweet, Lady Gaga thanked the people of France for welcoming her to their country and letting her sing in their honor. She then congratulated all the athletes for making it to the Olympics 2024 Games and revealed that the Olympic Games always make her cry with joy and honor.

Lady Gaga further added, “It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin.”

ALSO READ: Why Do Olympic Winners Bite Their Medals? All You Need to Know About Tradition Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics