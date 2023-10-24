‘Great champion with big heart’: Khabib Nurmagomadov praises Alexander Volkanovski after his UFC 294 lost

Last week at the UFC 294 event, UFC’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lost in the rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev by first-round knockout. Makhachev took out the featherweight champion with a head kick.

Volkanovski accepted the fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira pulled out of the event eleven days before the fight. This was not the first these two pound-for-pound best fighters fought. They last fought at UFC 284, where Volkanovski gave a very competitive fight to Islam and even knocked him down in the round, but Islam managed to come back and won their first fight with Decision.

Recently, Islam posted a picture with Alexander Volkanovski and quoted nothing but respect, and now Undefeated fighter and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Volkanovski. He shared the picture of Islam and Volkanoski together and said, “ We respect Alex so much and wish him all the best. He is very nice man and great champion with big heart.”

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov clarifies why he didn't corner Islam Makhachev in UFC 294 win over Volkanovsk

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his 3 years of retirement from MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered one of the best mix martial artists ever to grace the sport with his skill. He signed a contract with UFC in 2011 and debuted professionally in 2012 at UFC. Khabib captured the UFC lightweight title in 2018 and became the longest-reigning lightweight champion ever in the history of UFC.

Today, three years ago, on October 24, 2020, Khabib fought his last UFC match and announced he was retiring from MMA. He is not coming out to compete without his father. The main reason for retirement was the death of his father and coach the same year. Khabib today shared a picture of his last match on his Instagram story and quoted, “"hree years ago today… finish with MMA.”"ALSO READ: ''ana White call me'' Islam Makhachev sets sight on Leon EEdward'sWelterweight Championship after UFC 294 win