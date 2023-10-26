‘Great, great players always arrive in World Cups’: Virat Kohli’s form compared to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to FIFA WC win

India's dream run continues in the World Cup 2023 as they beat New Zealand in Dharamsala last Sunday. Once again, Virat Kohli played a crucial role in that run chase by scoring a brilliant 95.

Virat Kohli in Perfect Form

Virat Kohli is currently at the second spot on the leading runs scorer list of World Cup 2033. He scored 354 runs in 5 innings, with one magnificent hundred and 3 outstanding 50 plus scores. The star batter remained not out in 2 games out of 5 and has an average of 118 and strike-rate of 92.54 at the moment.

His brilliant run in the tournament inspired former England captain Michael Vaughan to draw comparisons with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

"'Great, great players always arrive in World Cups,It defines their legacy", Michael Vaughan said in Clubprairefire podcast.

The English commentator compared Virat Kohli's form to Messi’s during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup winning campaign. Messi engineered his country’s success and Vaughan believes Kohli can emulate the football great.

Vaughan also added he wouldn't be surprised if Kohli scores another century before the final and the 50th one in the final.

“It wouldn't surprise me if he gets a 49th before the final, and his 50th in the final. It's written in the stars,” Vaughan said.

Former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist also praised Kohli. The 3-time world winner boldly claimed that the Indian star hasn't even delivered his best in the World Cup yet and that it just felt like he was coasting.

India's next match in World Cup

India will play against defending champion England after the break of one week at Lucknow. That would be interesting to see with which combination India will come considering Lucknow pitch and opposition.

Injured Hardik Pandya might not play as India is looking for him at a later stage of the world cup. England will try to give their best against the toughest opposition of the tournament because every game is so important for them as they are down in the table.

