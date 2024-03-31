'Greatest of All Time': John Cena Praises Roman Reigns Ahead of WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars of all time. Reigns made his return to WWE in 2020 with the new heel character of Head of the Table and associated himself with one of the greatest managers, Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. Then he even captured the WWE Championship in 2022 after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a champion versus champion winner takes-all match.

Reigns has been the WWE Undisputed Champion for almost 1300 days now. The Tribal Chief has managed to break multiple records. Reigns has main-evented three WrestleManias in a row and retained every time. WrestleMania 40 will be the fourth Mania for Roman Reigns.

Recently, WWE launched a documentary on A&E about Roman Reigns's ups and downs in his career. Reigns revealed that he considered retiring in 2020 and that the Tribal Chief character was his last shot, which helped him cement himself as an all-time great.

According to some rumors, John Cena is expected to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 40, and WWE fans and experts believe John Cena will help Cody Rhodes against the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

But just a week before WrestleMania 40, John Cena praised Roman Reigns, promoting his upcoming documentary, and expressed his true feelings about the Tribal Chief.

John Cena tweeted, "Many have 'held the title,' but none have elevated the position and have had as much success personally and for the entirety of the WWE like Roman Reigns. A true one of a kind and, in my opinion, the greatest of all time."

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is all set for its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 40. We are now just a week away from witnessing the show of shows.

This year's WrestleMania XL match card looks stacked. According to some reports, WWE will book seven matches on Night One of WrestleMania XL, with the main event being The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, WWE will book six matches, with the main event being between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Here is the updated WWE WrestleMania card:

Match Card

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley: WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship

Gunther vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz and R-Truth vs Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Myestrio and Santos Escobar

