Greg Olsen Looks Forward to a Healthy Competition Between Him and Legendary Quarterback
Tom Brady will replace Greg Olsen at Fox Sports. Olsen opened up about his feelings on The Rich Eisen Show. Get to know all about it below.
Tom Brady is set to step into a new career. After spending 23 years in the NFL, the New England Patriots quarterback is ready for an adventure. He has already stamped himself as the greatest on the Gridiron. He would fancy repeating the feat off the field.
The 7x Super Bowl champion will be Fox Sports’ top analyst next season. Greg Olsen had been doing a pretty good job at the media house. But they decided to replace him with Tom Brady. Olsen recently won his second Emmy Award as the top event analyst. He shared his side of the story on The Rich Eisen Show.
Greg Olsen wants a healthy competition
Former Carolina Panther tight end recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. Olsen didn’t shy away from speaking his mind on getting replaced by Tom Brady. He will be demoted to the B team, resulting in a $7 Million salary loss.
Greg Olsen understands the situation he is in. He isn’t thrilled about losing his spot to the NFL legend. Olsen added that he is a grown man and understands what he signed up for. He acknowledged that not everything can go his way.
Greg is confident that if he keeps giving his best, he’ll make it to the top again. His mindset is that of an NFL player. He loves the pressure and the magnifying glass. Olsen strives for situations like this. He is determined to achieve his goals more than ever.
Greg Olsen might leave Fox Sports
Olsen had revealed on The Front Office Sports Today podcast that he might quit Fox Sports. He wants to stay at the top. For him, it doesn’t matter where he achieves his dream. Tom Brady will kick off his career in the first week of NFL 2024. It’d be interesting to see how Brady manages his new job.
