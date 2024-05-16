Greg Olsen Salary: How Much Will He Lose After Tom Brady Replaces Him as Fox’s No 1 Analyst?

Greg Olsen is set to remain at Fox for the 2024 NFL season, albeit in a different capacity. Previously part of Fox's premier broadcasting team alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Olsen will now transition to the network's No. 2 NFL team. This shift comes as legendary quarterback Tom Brady steps into the spotlight, taking over as the lead analyst for Fox's top NFL broadcasts.

Greg Olsen's significant salary reduction

The move to the No. 2 team comes with a substantial pay cut for Olsen. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Olsen's salary will drop from $10 million to $3 million annually. This whopping $7 million decrease follows his transition from the top broadcast team to the second-tier team, where he will partner with play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.

Olsen is no stranger to Joe Davis, his new partner in the broadcast booth. The two have worked together previously when Kevin Burkhardt shifted to cover MLB duties during the baseball playoffs. Olsen's experience and chemistry with Davis will be crucial in maintaining the high-quality commentary Fox viewers have come to expect.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Disappointed to See Fox Sports Replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady

In an interview with Joseph Person and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Olsen expressed his gratitude towards the network, recalling how Fox believed in his potential as a broadcaster even while he was still an active player. While Olsen may be overshadowed by Brady's entrance into broadcasting, his proven track record ensures he will continue to be a respected voice in NFL commentary.

Tom Brady joins Fox: How much money is he making?

The most significant change at Fox this season is the addition of Tom Brady as the lead NFL analyst. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to serve as Fox Sports' chief analyst before retiring from the game.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP, is making his highly anticipated debut in broadcasting. His debut game, after signing in 2022, will feature the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, promising to attract considerable attention.

Until that contract expires, unless he decides to retire, Brady will announce all of the major games on Fox, including the Super Bowl in 2025. On Fox's feature game each week, Brady—who will soon become the highest-paid sports commentator ever—will assist lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Whether he is playing or not, Brady is still one of the most well-known sports figures in the nation. He has claimed in the past that he believes his efforts in the field will pay off in the booth. Though many may miss Olsen in the end, fans are promised the knowledge of the greatest quarterback in history.

