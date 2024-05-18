Greg Olsen Speaks Up About Tom Brady Replacing Him as Fox Sports Top Analyst; DEETS Inside

Tom Brady bid farewell to the gridiron after an illustrious 23-year-long career. He won the Super Bowl 7 times and was named the Super Bowl MVP on 5 occasions. He is regarded as the greatest NFL player by fans and experts alike.

The New England Patriots Hall of Famer represented the team for 20 seasons and led them to 5 titles. Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final three seasons, during which he became the oldest player to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. After his retirement, Fox Sports approached Brady to join the media house for a staggering deal. The NFL GOAT will replace Greg Olsen in the studio.

Greg Olsen’s Opinion on Brady’s Second Career

Brady will feature as the lead analyst at Fox Sports, a position that was held by Greg Olsen till now. In a conversation with ProFootballTalk, Olsen admired Brady’s career as a player and called him the greatest of all time.

However, Olsen added that a player's career on the field has nothing to do with his role as a broadcaster. He is curious to see how Brady does in his first year as a commentator. Olsen will lose over $7 Million after Fox Sports acquired Tom Brady. On the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce said that Fox Sports did Greg Olsen dirty by replacing him.

Brady’s Fox Sports Contract

Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth $375 Million with Fox Sports. He will take up the role of ambassador besides being the lead analyst for the media house. Brady hosts his Let’s Go podcast, which has been a success.

Fans have their eyes set on the 3x NFL MVP as he begins his second career. Brady will kick off his journey when the Dallas Cowboys go head-to-head with the Cleveland Browns in the first week of the upcoming NFL season.